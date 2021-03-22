The Infodemic: Social Media Posts Misstate Size of American Rescue Plan Act

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: With the $1.9 trillion allocated in the American Rescue Plan Act, the U.S. government could give every American $1 million and still have $1.5 trillion left over.

Verdict: False

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claim that 80 percent of Australian Navy service members who received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine are experiencing “severe side effects,” while the remaining 20 percent have “mild side effects.”

Verdict: False

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

AstraZeneca: US data shows vaccine effective for all ages

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine provided strong protection against sickness and eliminated hospitalizations and deaths from the disease across all age groups in a late-stage study in the United States, the company announced Monday.

-- Associated Press, March 22