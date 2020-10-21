The Infodemic: Social Media Spreads False Info About COVID-19 2nd Wave

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: On social media, posts that say world leaders are encouraging a second wave of coronavirus to push a global vaccination strategy.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters Fact Check

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: "Facebook posts promote false conspiracy theory that coronavirus testing patent was submitted in 2015." -- AFP Fact Check

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: AFP Fact Check

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

The share of Americans interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible is dropping

The decline is notably more pronounced among Black Americans than among white individuals, according to a new survey from STAT and The Harris Poll. -- STAT News, October 19