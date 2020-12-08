The Infodemic: Study Suggests Coronavirus in US Weeks Earlier Than Scientists Realized

By Polygraph
December 08, 2020 11:23 PM
FILE -- Women wear masks as they check a mobile phone in Houston, Texas.
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: A study published in November 2020 analyzed SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in 2019 blood bank donations and found that the novel coronavirus may have been present in the U.S. weeks earlier than scientists realized.

Verdict: Mostly True

Read the full story at: Snopes

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Posts purporting to show a “virus removal card” that can prevent infection from Covid-19 when worn around the neck.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Despite promise, few in US adopting COVID-19 exposure apps
Fewer than half of U.S. states and territories — 18 in total — have made such technology widely available. And according to a data analysis by The Associated Press, the vast majority of Americans in such locations haven’t activated the tool.
-- Associated Press, December 6

Federal hospital data system falters at tracking pandemic
Science examination ... found the HHS data for three important values in Wisconsin hospitals—beds filled, intensive care unit (ICU) beds filled, and in-patients with COVID-19—often diverge dramatically from those collected by the other federal source, from state-supplied data, and from the apparent reality on the ground.
-- Science, December 4

