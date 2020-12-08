The Infodemic: Study Suggests Coronavirus in US Weeks Earlier Than Scientists Realized

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: A study published in November 2020 analyzed SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in 2019 blood bank donations and found that the novel coronavirus may have been present in the U.S. weeks earlier than scientists realized.

Verdict: Mostly True

Read the full story at: Snopes

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Posts purporting to show a “virus removal card” that can prevent infection from Covid-19 when worn around the neck.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Despite promise, few in US adopting COVID-19 exposure apps

Fewer than half of U.S. states and territories — 18 in total — have made such technology widely available. And according to a data analysis by The Associated Press, the vast majority of Americans in such locations haven’t activated the tool.

-- Associated Press, December 6

Federal hospital data system falters at tracking pandemic

A Science examination ... found the HHS data for three important values in Wisconsin hospitals—beds filled, intensive care unit (ICU) beds filled, and in-patients with COVID-19—often diverge dramatically from those collected by the other federal source, from state-supplied data, and from the apparent reality on the ground.

-- Science, December 4