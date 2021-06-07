The Infodemic: Testing Guidelines Weren't Changed for Vaccinated People

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its testing parameters for vaccinated individuals so that fewer cases of COVID-19 infections would be recorded.

Verdict: False

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: A graphic bearing the logo of Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) alongside a claim that it shows there have been hundreds of “Covid-19 vaccine deaths” in the country.

​Verdict: Misleading

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

The Science Suggests a Wuhan Lab Leak

The Covid-19 pathogen has a genetic footprint that has never been observed in a natural coronavirus.

-- Wall Street Journal (via BizNews), June 6

Trump and his allies try to rewrite, distort history of pandemic while casting Fauci as public enemy No. 1

Donald Trump and his Republican allies have spent the last few weeks trying to rewrite or distort the history of the pandemic, attempting with renewed vigor to villainize Anthony S. Fauci while lionizing the former president for what they portray as heroic foresight and underappreciated efforts to combat the deadly virus.

-- Washington Post, June 5

The Lab-Leak Theory: Inside the Fight to Uncover COVID-19’s Origins

Throughout 2020, the notion that the novel coronavirus leaked from a lab was off-limits. Those who dared to push for transparency say toxic politics and hidden agendas kept us in the dark.

-- Vanity Fair, June 3