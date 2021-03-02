The Infodemic: UK Didn't Block Data on Deaths Related to Vaccinations

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: The British government blocked the UK’s Office for National Statistics from releasing data on deaths related to Covid-19 vaccinations.

Verdict: Missing Context

Circulating on social media: An image claiming to show South African President Cyril Ramaphosa receiving a COVID-19 vaccination with the cap “still on the needle.”

Verdict: False

Quick guide: COVID-19 vaccines in use and how they work

Here's a quick guide to the COVID-19 vaccines now in use around the world.

