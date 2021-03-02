The Infodemic: UK Didn't Block Data on Deaths Related to Vaccinations

A woman receives a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine inside a mobile vaccination center for the COVID-19, in Thamesmead, London, Feb. 14, 2021.
Daily Debunk

Claim: The British government blocked the UK’s Office for National Statistics from releasing data on deaths related to Covid-19 vaccinations.

Verdict: Missing Context

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Social Media Disinfo

 

Check Your Fact

Circulating on social media: An image claiming to show South African President Cyril Ramaphosa receiving a COVID-19 vaccination with the cap “still on the needle.”

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Check Your Fact

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Quick guide: COVID-19 vaccines in use and how they work
Here's a quick guide to the COVID-19 vaccines now in use around the world.
-- Live Science, March 1

