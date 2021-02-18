The Infodemic: The US CDC Didn't Inflate COVID Death Toll

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention inflated COVID-19 deaths by more than 1,600%.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: USA Today
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: A fabricated news report stating that South Korea's Prime Minister threatened to arrest citizens who refuse to receive a Covid-19 vaccination.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
COVID vaccines and safety: what the research says
It is clear that coronavirus vaccines are safe and effective, but as more are rolled out, researchers are learning about the extent and nature of side effects.
-- Nature, February 16