The Infodemic: The US CDC Didn't Inflate COVID Death Toll

By Polygraph
February 18, 2021 05:01 PM
FILE - Personnel at the The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) work the Emergency Operations Center in response to the coronavirus, among other threats, Feb. 13, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia.
FILE - Personnel at the The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) work the Emergency Operations Center in response to the coronavirus, among other threats, Feb. 13, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention inflated COVID-19 deaths by more than 1,600%.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: USA Today

Social Media Disinfo

 

Circulating on social media: A fabricated news report stating that South Korea's Prime Minister threatened to arrest citizens who refuse to receive a Covid-19 vaccination.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

COVID vaccines and safety: what the research says
It is clear that coronavirus vaccines are safe and effective, but as more are rolled out, researchers are learning about the extent and nature of side effects.
-- Nature, February 16

Polygraph.info
By
Polygraph