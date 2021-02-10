The Infodemic: US CDC Doesn't Mandate Two Masks

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now “demands” that members of the public wear two masks.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: FactCheck.org
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: A meme claiming COVID-19 vaccines neither prevent death nor eliminate the need for restrictions to curb transmission.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Covid-19 cases are falling in the U.S. It could be a calm before a variant-driven storm
Experts fear the decline might just be temporary.
-- Stat, February 10