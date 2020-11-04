The Infodemic: US Hasn't Halted COVID Relief to Uganda

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: The United States government has stopped COVID-19 relief to Uganda after President Donald Trump said “he can’t fund a dictator.”

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: PesaCheck

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Claim that a recently republished novel by UK PM Boris Johson’s father, Stanley Johnson, is about “a government releasing a deadly virus into the population as cover for population control through a forced vaccine.”

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Factual Reads on Coronavirus



Fighting COVID-19 with herd immunity?

Herd immunity is usually achieved with a vaccine. In the fight against COVID, some countries gambled on natural herd immunity, allowing infection to spread. But most scientists say it's dangerous and may not even work.

-- Deutsche Welle, November 2