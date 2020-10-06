The Infodemic: US Military Won't Forcibly Administer Vaccines

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: The military will be used to forcibly administer COVID-19 vaccines when they become available.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: FactCheck.org
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Video with a message warning people not to take the Covid-19 vaccine as it allegedly contains a microchip which will be implanted in the body along with the dose.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: NewsMeter