The Infodemic: US Military Won't Forcibly Administer Vaccines

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: The military will be used to forcibly administer COVID-19 vaccines when they become available.

Verdict: False

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Video with a message warning people not to take the Covid-19 vaccine as it allegedly contains a microchip which will be implanted in the body along with the dose.

Verdict: False

