The Infodemic: US State Offers Guns as Prizes in Vaccination Lottery Program

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: The West Virginia government is giving away a number of free guns through a series of lucky draws in a lottery for people who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Verdict: True

Read the full story at: Snopes

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claim that vaccination efforts against COVID-19 have caused new COVID-19 variants.

​Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

The Lab-Leak Theory: Inside the Fight to Uncover COVID-19’s Origins

Throughout 2020, the notion that the novel coronavirus leaked from a lab was off-limits. Those who dared to push for transparency say toxic politics and hidden agendas kept us in the dark.

-- Vanity Fair, June 3

A scientist adventurer and China’s ‘Bat Woman’ are under scrutiny as coronavirus lab-leak theory gets another look

The silencing of scientists, the blanket denials, the careful guarding of raw data and biological samples — these elements have been emblematic of the approach by Chinese authorities at every stage of the coronavirus outbreak. And they continue to obstruct the world’s ability to get answers.

-- Washington Post, June 3