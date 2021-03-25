The Infodemic: Vaccinated People Have Greater Protection From COVID-19 Than Those Who Aren't

By Polygraph
March 25, 2021 03:32 PM
Isaac Hoffman holds his son Leo, 10 months, while receiving his Pfizer vaccine Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Spanish Fork, Utah…
A man receives a COVID-19 vaccine, March 25, 2021, in Spanish Fork, Utah.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: COVID-19 vaccines do not prevent a person from catching or transmitting the disease, which means “there is no difference” between those who are vaccinated and those who are not.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Social Media Disinfo

 

Screenshot

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Approximately 1,000 people participated in an event, dubbed by some the “Montreal Freedom Rally,” to protest against COVID-19 mitigation measures in Montreal, Canada, on March 20.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Check Your Fact

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

The Coronavirus Variants Don't Seem to Be Highly Variable So Far
SARS-CoV-2 may be settling into a limited set of mutations.
-- Scientific American, March 24

Polygraph.info
By
Polygraph