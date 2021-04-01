The Infodemic: Vaccination Drives Won't Cause New COVID-19 Variants

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: The large-scale Covid-19 vaccination drives currently underway around the world should cease before they produce the catastrophic appearance of more deadly variants of the coronavirus and increased risk for younger people.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that it’s safer to skip the COVID-19 vaccine to avoid permanent side effects.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: PolitiFact
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
COVID Antibodies May Last Days to Years, Depending on Severity of Infection
Antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 are likely to wane at different rates depending on the severity of the infection, new research suggests.
-- Reuters Health Information, via Medscape, March 31