The Infodemic: Vaccination Drives Won't Cause New COVID-19 Variants

By Polygraph
April 01, 2021 01:52 PM
Medical staff members administer the AstraZeneca vaccine at La Nuvola convention center, in Rome, March 19, 2021.

Daily Debunk

Claim: The large-scale Covid-19 vaccination drives currently underway around the world should cease before they produce the catastrophic appearance of more deadly variants of the coronavirus and increased risk for younger people.

Verdict: False

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claim that it’s safer to skip the COVID-19 vaccine to avoid permanent side effects.

Verdict: False

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

COVID Antibodies May Last Days to Years, Depending on Severity of Infection
Antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 are likely to wane at different rates depending on the severity of the infection, new research suggests.
-- Reuters Health Information, via Medscape, March 31

