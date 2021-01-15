The Infodemic: Vaccines Didn't Spark COVID-19 Outbreak in Nursing Home

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: Vaccines caused COVID-19 outbreak in New York nursing home.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Posts claiming that Polysorbate 80, a synthetic compound used to help keep ingredients together in vaccines, suppresses the immune system and can cross the blood-brain barrier.
Verdict: Misleading
Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
What we know about the new COVID-19 vaccine rollout strategy
As the United States continues to set daily record highs for COVID-19 cases and deaths, the Trump administration is embracing a new vaccine distribution strategy: Give states all available doses instead of holding back supply reserved for second doses.
-- PolitiFact, January 13
How COVID unlocked the power of RNA vaccines
The technology could revolutionize efforts to immunize against HIV, malaria, influenza and more.
-- Nature, January 12