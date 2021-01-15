The Infodemic: Vaccines Didn't Spark COVID-19 Outbreak in Nursing Home

January 15, 2021 01:56 PM
Kelley Dixon, 78, is vaccinated against COVID-19 at his residence in The Hebrew Home in Riverdale in New York, Monday, Dec. 21,…
A man is vaccinated against COVID-19 at a nursing home in New York, Dec. 21, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: Vaccines caused COVID-19 outbreak in New York nursing home.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

 

Circulating on social media: Posts claiming that Polysorbate 80, a synthetic compound used to help keep ingredients together in vaccines, suppresses the immune system and can cross the blood-brain barrier.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

 

