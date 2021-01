Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: Vaccines become part of recipients’ bodies, alter DNA, and haven’t been tested.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Smallpox vaccine

Circulating on social media: Vaccination helped eradicate smallpox.

Verdict: True

Read the full story at: USA Today