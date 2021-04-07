The Infodemic: Vaccines Haven't Led to Increase in Patient Deaths

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: COVID-19 vaccines have led to a 6,000% increase in patient deaths.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: PolitiFact

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Claim that “not a single politician in the world” died of Covid-19 except John Magufuli, a former president of Tanzania known for downplaying the scale of the pandemic.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse