The Infodemic: Vaccines Haven't Led to Increase in Patient Deaths

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: COVID-19 vaccines have led to a 6,000% increase in patient deaths.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: PolitiFact
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that “not a single politician in the world” died of Covid-19 except John Magufuli, a former president of Tanzania known for downplaying the scale of the pandemic.
Verdict: Misleading
Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse