The Infodemic: Vaccines Haven't Led to Increase in Patient Deaths

By Polygraph
April 07, 2021 04:06 PM
FILE - In this April 5, 2021, file photo, Leanne Montenegro, 21, covers her eyes as she doesn't like the sight of needles,…
FILE - A woman covers her eyes to avoid seeing the needle while she receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a FEMA vaccination center at Miami Dade College in Miami, April 5, 2021.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: COVID-19 vaccines have led to a 6,000% increase in patient deaths.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: PolitiFact

Social Media Disinfo

 

Screenshot

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Claim that “not a single politician in the world” died of Covid-19 except John Magufuli, a former president of Tanzania known for downplaying the scale of the pandemic.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Polygraph.info
By
Polygraph