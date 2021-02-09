The Infodemic: Vaccines Won't 'Hack' or Program Recipients

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: The COVID-19 vaccine is an “operating system” designed to program humans and hack their biological functions.

Verdict: False

Circulating on social media: Claim that the World Health Organization (WHO) stated in late January that wearing face masks is no longer necessary.

Verdict: False

South Africa suspends use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine after it fails to clearly stop virus variant

Another COVID-19 vaccine has run into trouble in South Africa, showing less protection there than elsewhere because a SARS-CoV-2 variant that can apparently dodge key antibodies has become widespread.

-- Science, February 8

Why the U.S. Is Underestimating Covid Reinfection

As millions of Americans struggle to recover from covid and millions more scramble for the protection offered by vaccines, U.S. health officials may be overlooking an unsettling subgroup of survivors: those who get infected more than once.

-- Kaiser Health News, February 8