The Infodemic: Video Contains Misinformation About Vaccine Side Effects

Daily Debunk

Claim: UK government figures show one in 35 recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine will suffer a serious adverse event or die.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Purported news graphic stating that the government of the Philippines is shutting down all transportation in and out of Manila for a month beginning March 15, 2021.

Verdict: Fake

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

The curious case of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is facing a crisis of confidence, with one European country after another, as if seized by a fit of panic, temporarily suspending its use over concerns about reports of blood clots in people who received it.

-- Stat, March 15