The Infodemic: Video Contains Misinformation About Vaccine Side Effects

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: UK government figures show one in 35 recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine will suffer a serious adverse event or die.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Purported news graphic stating that the government of the Philippines is shutting down all transportation in and out of Manila for a month beginning March 15, 2021.
Verdict: Fake
Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
The curious case of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine
AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is facing a crisis of confidence, with one European country after another, as if seized by a fit of panic, temporarily suspending its use over concerns about reports of blood clots in people who received it.
-- Stat, March 15