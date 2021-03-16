The Infodemic: Video Contains Misinformation About Vaccine Side Effects

March 16, 2021 11:13 AM
Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, at University Hospital, Coventry, England, Dec. 8, 2020.
Claim: UK government figures show one in 35 recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine will suffer a serious adverse event or die.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

 

Circulating on social media: Purported news graphic stating that the government of the Philippines is shutting down all transportation in and out of Manila for a month beginning March 15, 2021.

Verdict: Fake

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

 

The curious case of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine
AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is facing a crisis of confidence, with one European country after another, as if seized by a fit of panic, temporarily suspending its use over concerns about reports of blood clots in people who received it.
-- Stat, March 15

