The Infodemic: Video Misstates UK PM's COVID-19 Testing Remark

Daily Debunk

Claim: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said COVID-19 testing “only works in seven percent of the cases."

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claim that U.S. pharmaceutical company Merck said it scrapped its COVID-19 vaccine trials because getting the virus and recovering is "more effective."

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: USA Today

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

J&J one-dose Covid vaccine is 66% effective, a weapon but not a knockout punch

Johnson & Johnson said Friday that its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine reduced rates of moderate and severe disease, but the shot appeared less effective in South Africa, where a new coronavirus variant has become common.

-- Stat, January 29

COVID-Overwhelmed Hospitals Strain Staff and Hope to Avoid Rationing Care

There are times when critically ill patients must wait for beds, and some facilities have contingency plans to limit scarce supplies to certain patients.

-- Scientific American, January 27