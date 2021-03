Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: A two-minute black-and-white video collage made in 1956 warned of the coronavirus pandemic.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: USA Today

Circulating on social media: Claim that Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccines are sold on popular e-shopping platform Shopee in Malaysia.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse