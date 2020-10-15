The Infodemic: Was Regeneron COVID-19 Treatment Developed Using Stem Cells and Fetal Tissue?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: The development of REGN-COV2, the experimental “anti-viral antibody cocktail” given to U.S. President Donald Trump to treat COVID-19, involved the use of human fetal tissues and embryonic stem cells.
Verdict: Mixture
Read the full story at: Snopes
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: An article claiming to give “ultimate proof” that the novel coronavirus pandemic was planned to create a new world order.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
More Testing, Faster Testing
More types of tests for the coronavirus are becoming available, but how do we know which to use when?
-- American Scientist, October 12
Watch: Understanding dexamethasone, the steroid used to treat Trump’s Covid-19
It is inexpensive and widely prescribed. But side effects of dexamethasone can be quite serious.
-- Stat, October 12