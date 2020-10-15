The Infodemic: Was Regeneron COVID-19 Treatment Developed Using Stem Cells and Fetal Tissue?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: The development of REGN-COV2, the experimental “anti-viral antibody cocktail” given to U.S. President Donald Trump to treat COVID-19, involved the use of human fetal tissues and embryonic stem cells.

Verdict: Mixture

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: An article claiming to give “ultimate proof” that the novel coronavirus pandemic was planned to create a new world order.

Verdict: False

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

More Testing, Faster Testing

More types of tests for the coronavirus are becoming available, but how do we know which to use when?

Watch: Understanding dexamethasone, the steroid used to treat Trump’s Covid-19

It is inexpensive and widely prescribed. But side effects of dexamethasone can be quite serious.

