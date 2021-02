Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Mask wearing causes bacterial pneumonia.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: USA Today

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: An image purportedly showing a large crowd protesting against COVID-19 restrictions in Romania.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Check Your Fact