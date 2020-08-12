The Infodemic: What's Known About Russia's Alleged COVID-19 Vaccine?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

"What we know -- and don't know -- about Russia's 'Sputnik V' vaccine," CNN, August 12.

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Claim that Serbia on Aug. 3 announced mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for children returning to school and that millions of Serbians took to the street that night in protest.

Verdict: False

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Winter is coming: Why America’s window of opportunity to beat back Covid-19 is closing

Unless Americans use the dwindling weeks between now and the onset of “indoor weather” to tamp down transmission in the country, this winter could be Dickensianly bleak, public health experts warn.

-- Stat, August 10

America’s Obesity Epidemic Threatens Effectiveness of Any COVID Vaccine

Scientists know that vaccines engineered to protect the public from influenza, hepatitis B, tetanus and rabies can be less effective in obese adults than in the general population, leaving them more vulnerable to infection and illness. There is little reason to believe, obesity researchers say, that COVID-19 vaccines will be any different.

-- Kaiser Health News, August 6