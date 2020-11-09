The Infodemic: WHO Director-General Hasn't Announced He Has COVID-19

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: The Centre for Democracy and Development
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Video making multiple false claims about COVID-19, for instance that Bill Gates planned the pandemic and 5G technology was involved in its spread.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
A minority of people with covid-19 account for the bulk of transmission
In two Indian states 10% of people caused 60% of subsequent infections.
-- The Economist, November 7
COVID research updates: A vaccine that mimics the coronavirus prompts potent antibodies
Nature wades through the literature on the new coronavirus — and summarizes key papers as they appear.
-- Nature, November 6