The Infodemic: WHO Director-General Hasn't Announced He Has COVID-19

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: The Centre for Democracy and Development​

Social Media Disinfo

Bill Gates

Circulating on social media: Video making multiple false claims about COVID-19, for instance that Bill Gates planned the pandemic and 5G technology was involved in its spread.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Factual Reads on Coronavirus



A minority of people with covid-19 account for the bulk of transmission

In two Indian states 10% of people caused 60% of subsequent infections.

-- The Economist, November 7

COVID research updates: A vaccine that mimics the coronavirus prompts potent antibodies

Nature wades through the literature on the new coronavirus — and summarizes key papers as they appear.

-- Nature, November 6