The Infodemic: Will COVID-19 Ruin Halloween?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Question: "Can I celebrate Halloween during the pandemic?"

Verdict: Yes

Read the full story at: AP Fact Check

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: "Gargling mouthwash prevents COVID-19."

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Misbar

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Health Experts' Thanksgiving Advice In The Time of COVID-19

While Thanksgiving is still weeks away, people hoping to connect with distant family members are already making anxious plans — and if they aren’t, they should be, public health experts say.

-- STAT News, October 16