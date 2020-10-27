The Infodemic: Will COVID-19 Ruin Halloween?

Parents wait as their children trick-or-treat at a shopping center in Freeport, Maine, Oct. 31, 2017.
Question: "Can I celebrate Halloween during the pandemic?"

Verdict: Yes

Read the full story atAP Fact Check

 

Circulating on social media: "Gargling mouthwash prevents COVID-19."

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Misbar

 

 

Health Experts' Thanksgiving Advice In The Time of COVID-19
While Thanksgiving is still weeks away, people hoping to connect with distant family members are already making anxious plans — and if they aren’t, they should be, public health experts say.
-- STAT News, October 16

 

