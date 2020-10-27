The Infodemic: Will COVID-19 Ruin Halloween?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Question: "Can I celebrate Halloween during the pandemic?"
Verdict: Yes
Read the full story at: AP Fact Check
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: "Gargling mouthwash prevents COVID-19."
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Misbar
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Health Experts' Thanksgiving Advice In The Time of COVID-19
While Thanksgiving is still weeks away, people hoping to connect with distant family members are already making anxious plans — and if they aren’t, they should be, public health experts say.
-- STAT News, October 16