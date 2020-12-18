The Infodemic: Will Rise in Air Pollution Spike COVID Deaths in Thailand?

By Polygraph
December 18, 2020 12:56 PM
A Thai traditional giant statue wears a protective mask
A Thai traditional giant statue wears a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand Dec. 15, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: A rise in tiny particle air pollutants, known as PM 2.5, will significantly increase the mortality rate of Covid-19 in Thailand.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Claim that an Australian COVID-19 vaccine trial gave trial participants HIV.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

COVID vaccine race leaders likely won’t be only ones to reap huge payday
Therapeutics and law expert lays out the economics of this drug development.
-- The Harvard Gazette, December 17

Polygraph.info
By
Polygraph

Polygraph.info is a fact-checking website produced by Voice of America (VOA)​ and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. The website serves as a resource for verifying the increasing volume of disinformation and misinformation being distributed and shared globally. A similar website in the Russian language can be found at factograph.info.

VOA and RFE/RL journalists research and analyze quotes, stories, and reports distributed by government officials, government-sponsored media and other high-profile individuals. The reporters separate fact from fiction, add context, and debunk lies.

Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty are multi-media, non-partisan, international broadcasters providing accurate news and information, particularly for audiences with limited press freedoms. VOA, headquartered in Washington, D.C., broadcasts in 45 languages to a measured weekly audience of more than 238 million people around the world. RFE/RL serves as a surrogate media source in 26 languages, reaching more than 23.6 million people each week.