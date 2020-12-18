The Infodemic: Will Rise in Air Pollution Spike COVID Deaths in Thailand?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: A rise in tiny particle air pollutants, known as PM 2.5, will significantly increase the mortality rate of Covid-19 in Thailand.
Verdict: Misleading
Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that an Australian COVID-19 vaccine trial gave trial participants HIV.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
COVID vaccine race leaders likely won’t be only ones to reap huge payday
Therapeutics and law expert lays out the economics of this drug development.
-- The Harvard Gazette, December 17