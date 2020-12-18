The Infodemic: Will Rise in Air Pollution Spike COVID Deaths in Thailand?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: A rise in tiny particle air pollutants, known as PM 2.5, will significantly increase the mortality rate of Covid-19 in Thailand.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Claim that an Australian COVID-19 vaccine trial gave trial participants HIV.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

COVID vaccine race leaders likely won’t be only ones to reap huge payday

Therapeutics and law expert lays out the economics of this drug development.

-- The Harvard Gazette, December 17