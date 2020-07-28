COVID-19 Pandemic

Inmates at Bolivia Prison Stage Uprising Over Lack of Medical Services Amid Suspected Coronavirus Deaths

By VOA News
July 28, 2020 01:56 AM
nmates protest on the roof of a San Sebastian prison, asking for better medical attention amid the pandemic and to be given the results from previously administered COVID-19 tests, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, July 27, 2020.

Inmates at a prison in central Bolivia staged a rooftop protest Monday, demanding medical services after the deaths of three inmates, including one suspected of having the novel coronavirus. 

Inmates held up banners calling attention to their plight, including one banner that read, “We want COVID-19 tests.”   

A relative of one of the inmates complained that there are no doctors and no medicine.  She said the inmates are dying inside the facility. She implored that authorities cannot let them die, that we are all human beings and we cannot allow the authorities to do this.

One inmate said authorities are aware of the deaths of inmates and police. But until today they have not received information about the deaths of other inmates. 

The demonstrators heightened concerns over their health follows the suspected coronavirus deaths of 23 people in the San Pedro jail in the capital, La Paz.   

Officials are reportedly awaiting tests to see if those who died in the La Paz jail were infected with COVID-19. 

So far, Bolivia has confirmed more than 71,000 coronavirus cases and more than 2,600 deaths. 

