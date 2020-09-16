COVID-19 Pandemic

Inquiry Probes Australia’s Greatest COVID-19 Failure 

By Phil Mercer
September 16, 2020 09:02 AM
Parts of a decommissioned floating bar and restaurant are seen along the Yarra River as the city operates under lockdown in…
Parts of a decommissioned floating bar and restaurant are seen along the Yarra River as the city operates under lockdown, in Melbourne, Australia, Sept. 9, 2020. (AAP Image/James Ross via Reuters)

SYDNEY - A judicial inquiry in Australia continues to probe failures in the nation’s COVID-19 hotel quarantine system for returning travelers.  The inquiry has heard that security breaches almost certainly sparked a deadly second wave of infections in the state of Victoria, which is at the center of Australia’s coronavirus crisis.  

Foreign nationals were banned from Australia when its international borders were closed in March.  But many thousands of citizens and permanent residents have been allowed to fly home, where they face a mandatory 14-days in hotel quarantine. 

In Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state, the system has been chaotic.  Members of a judicial inquiry heard that breaches in security at two hotels allowed infected passengers to spread the disease into the community, causing a second wave of COVID-19. 

Instead of using soldiers to secure the hotels like in other parts of the country, Victoria used private security guards.  Many allegedly were poorly-trained and ill-equipped.    

Victoria’s emergency management commissioner, Andrew Crisp, has told the investigating panel he thought private companies could do the job. 

“I guess in terms of a view I thought they would have been a suitable and appropriate workforce to use in the hotel.  I have worked a lot with private security and the thinking was that well-trained, well-supervised private security in this type of role would have been efficient and effective,” he said.

They weren’t.  The hotel quarantine fiasco in Victoria is considered by many to be Australia’s greatest failure in the pandemic, so far.  Senior government, police and health officials, including state premier Daniel Andrews, are scheduled to give evidence before the inquiry. 

FILE - Police check details of residents in the Melbourne central business district in Australia's worst-hit Victoria state, Aug. 9, 2020, as the city struggles to cope with COVID-19 pandemic.

Victoria has accounted for about 75 percent of all confirmed COVID-19 cases across Australia, and most of its fatalities.  The state capital, Melbourne, is under some of the world’s toughest coronavirus lockdowns until at least the end of the month.  Restrictions, including a night-time curfew, will only be eased when the rate of daily new infections falls to consistently lower levels.   Authorities have said the trend is heading in the right direction.  They are confident lockdown measures will be gradually eased before the end of November. 

Beyond Melbourne, in regional Victoria, disease-control directives will be eased significantly on Wednesday because infection rates have declined.  Many personal freedoms, big and small, are being restored.   

Stay-at-home orders will no longer apply, people can sit in a restaurant to dine and children’s sports can resume.  Limits, though, will still apply to social gatherings.  

Australia has had almost 27,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 800 people have died. 

Related Stories

People enjoy the sunshine, as Victoria state begins easing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, at Elwood beach in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Slight Easing of Australia’s Toughest COVID-19 Lockdown  
The Victorian state government has said there will be a staged easing of lockdown measures in the coming months if infection rates decline
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Mon, 09/14/2020 - 06:59 AM
People walk in front of the Sydney Opera House, Australia, November 2, 2016. Picture taken November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Steven…
East Asia Pacific
Stranded Refugees Plead with Australia to Ease COVID-19 Border Closures
Australia's borders, closed in March because of pandemic, expected to reopen in 2021
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Mon, 09/07/2020 - 07:29 AM
Police patrol a street in Melbourne on September 6, 2020 as the state announced an extension to its strict lockdown law while…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Lockdown Extended as Australia’s Second-Biggest City Battles Second COVID-19 Wave
Melbourne is living through Australia’s toughest coronavirus lockdown
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Sun, 09/06/2020 - 05:55 AM
FILE PHOTO: Bourke Street mall, a normally busy shopping hub in Melbourne, is seen devoid of people after the city reimposed…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Pandemic Sends Australia Into First Recession Since 1991 
Data released Wednesday shows nation’s gross domestic product contracted 7% in second quarter of 2020    
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 09/02/2020 - 08:51 AM
Default Author Profile
By
Phil Mercer
COVID-19 Pandemic

Inquiry Probes Australia’s Greatest COVID-19 Failure 

Parts of a decommissioned floating bar and restaurant are seen along the Yarra River as the city operates under lockdown in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

India Reaches 5 Million Total COVID-19 Cases    

Medical workers take care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of…
US Politics

US Official Apologizes After Accusing Scientists of Conspiring Against Trump

Former Trump campaign official Michael Caputo arrives to be interviewed by U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee staff members in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN: Pandemic Causes 65% Drop in International Travel

In this March 26, 2020, photo, tourists swim on a beach, Phuket, Thailand. Tourists across Asia are finding their dream…
USA

Pew Survey: US Global Image ‘Tarnished’ During Trump Presidency

People hold placards with anti-Trump messages in central London, near the end of a protest against the state visit of President…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power