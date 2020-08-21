COVID-19 Pandemic

Iowa University Drops 4 Sports Amid Financial Crisis Tied to Coronavirus

By Associated Press
August 21, 2020 10:40 PM
In this Oct. 2, 2014 file photo, students walk across campus at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa.
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2014, photo, students walk across campus at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa.

The University of Iowa will drop four sports programs as part of the athletic department's response to a projected loss of $100 million in revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic.

School president Bruce Harreld and athletic director Gary Barta said Friday that men's gymnastics, men's tennis and men's and women's swimming and diving will be discontinued after the 2020-21 academic year.

Barta said the Big Ten's decision to postpone football and other fall sports until the spring will create an overall budget deficit between $60 million and $75 million this year.

"A loss of this magnitude will take years to overcome. We have a plan to recover, but the journey will be challenging," Harreld and Barta said.

Iowa is the second school in a Power Five conference to drop sports. Stanford University announced last month that it would eliminate 11 sports. More than 200 sports programs have been cut across the NCAA's three divisions and NAIA since March. The total is 73 in Division I and includes 11 men's tennis teams.

Athletic departments across the country are facing financial hardships because of the cancellation of the NCAA men's basketball tournament and shortened or canceled football seasons. The Big Ten and Pac-12 aren't playing football this fall, and teams in the three other Power Five conferences are planning to play fewer games.

Iowa said its four programs targeted for elimination will compete in 2020-21 if circumstances surrounding COVID-19 permit. Existing scholarships will be honored through graduation for athletes who remain at Iowa. The contracts of affected coaches will be honored.

Among factors considered for which sports to cut were number of schools sponsoring teams at the Division I level, impact on gender equity and Title IX compliance, expense savings, history of the sport at Iowa and engagement level.

The school said it would not consider seeking private funds to sustain the sports.

The university announced budget cuts in July, including an initial $15 million reduction for athletics through pay cuts and furloughs. 

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: Lysol and hand sanitizer are placed in dorms at Syracuse University
COVID-19 Pandemic
Syracuse Students Suspended in Latest College Coronavirus Crackdown
Students held large on-campus gathering in violation of rules limiting crowds and requiring masks
Students wear masks on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. The university…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Trump: Closing Colleges Amid Outbreaks 'Could Cost Lives'
He says students pose a greater safety threat at home with older family members than on campus
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 08/19/2020 - 23:00
Parents and students arrive in their vehicles for health screenings and temperature checks before moving into residence halls at West Virginia State University campus, July 31, 2020, in Institute, West Virginia.
Student Union
Screen College Students for COVID Every 2 Days, Researchers Advise  
Residential students could be healthier than online students, study says
Kathleen Struck
By Kathleen Struck
Wed, 08/12/2020 - 08:16
FILE - Members of the Miami of Ohio team pose on the field after the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game against Central Michigan, in Detroit, Michigan, Dec. 7, 2019.
Student Union
College Leaders Talk While Football Players Push to Play
After the Power Five conference commissioners met Sunday to discuss mounting concern about whether a college football season can be played in a pandemic, players took to social media to urge leaders to let them play
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 08/10/2020 - 11:37
AP logo
By
Associated Press
COVID-19 Pandemic

Iowa University Drops 4 Sports Amid Financial Crisis Tied to Coronavirus

In this Oct. 2, 2014 file photo, students walk across campus at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Syracuse Students Suspended in Latest College Coronavirus Crackdown

FILE PHOTO: Lysol and hand sanitizer are placed in dorms at Syracuse University
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Head Hopes Pandemic Will End Within Two Years

An Indian health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Gauhati, India, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. India has…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Chief Says COVID-19 Straining World's Health Care Systems

Paramedics move a patient suspected of having contracted the coronavirus, at a COVID-19 triage area at the General Hospital in Mexico City, Mexico, August 20, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Kenya Police Fire Tear Gas at COVID-19 Corruption Protesters

Demonstrators run from teargas fired by police at a protest against alleged corruption, including the theft of supplies for the fight against the coronavirus, at Uhuru Park in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, Aug. 21, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power