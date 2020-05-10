Iran Waiting to Hear from US About Prisoner Exchange 

Iranian officials said Sunday they are ready for a prisoner exchange with the U.S. but that they have yet to hear from U.S. officials.

“Iran has already stated our readiness to discuss the release of all prisoners without preconditions . . . but Americans have not responded,” Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiel said, according to the Iranian government website Dolat.ir.

Both countries have called for the swap because of concerns about COVID-19.

Iran has been hard hit by the virus, while the U.S. leads the world in the number of infections.

The exact number of prisoners held by either side is not immediately clear.

The last, rare prisoner exchange between the two longtime foes happened December 7, when Iran freed Chinese American academic Xiyue Wang in return for the U.S. releasing Iranian scientist Masoud Soleimani. The swap happened in Zurich through Swiss mediation.

In the four months since then, the U.S. has said it’s worked continuously for the release of four Americans whom Washington has accused Tehran of unjustly jailing on trumped up charges, including Navy veteran Michael R. White.

As Iran’s coronavirus pandemic worsened and spread to its prison system in March, U.S. officials added urgency to their calls for the Americans to be released to safeguard their health. Iranian authorities granted White a prison furlough on March 19 after he exhibited coronavirus symptoms, but they have refused to let him leave the country or free the other Americans.