COVID-19 Pandemic

Israelis Say Vaccine Palestinians Rejected Was ‘Completely Valid’

By Agence France-Presse
June 19, 2021 02:55 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, Palestinians take a selfie after receiving the coronavirus vaccine from an Israeli…
FILE - Palestinians take a selfie after receiving the coronavirus vaccine from an Israeli medical team at the Qalandia checkpoint between the West Bank city of Ramallah and Jerusalem, Feb. 23, 2021.

TEL AVIV - Israel's health ministry insisted Saturday that a shipment of COVID-19 vaccine doses the Palestinians rejected as about to expire were "completely valid."

The Palestinian Authority called off a deal Friday that would have seen Israel provide it with 1 million jabs in exchange for doses from Pfizer that the Palestinians are scheduled to receive later this year.

PA spokesman Ibrahim Melhem said an initial delivery of 90,000 Pfizer doses failed to conform "to the specifications contained in the agreement, and accordingly Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh instructed the minister of health to cancel the agreement."

"The government refuses to receive vaccines that are about to expire," Melhem said, in a statement carried by the official WAFA news agency.

The Israeli health ministry said the vaccines it delivered were "completely valid," although the prime minister's office acknowledged Friday they were "about to expire," without specifying the use-by date.

"The Palestinian health ministry received Pfizer vaccines that were valid, with expiration dates that were known, agreed on and that matched the agreement between the two sides," the ministry said.

Israeli campaign

Israel has launched a sweeping vaccination campaign after obtaining millions of doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

More than 55 percent of Israel's population — 5.1 million people — has received both doses of the vaccine.

Far fewer Palestinians — just over 270,000 people — have received their two doses in the West Bank and Gaza, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Related Stories

A woman receives a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, as South Africa rolls out the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination to the elderly at the Munsieville Care for the Aged Centre outside Johannesburg, South Africa May 17, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Africa Appeals for Vaccines to Combat Third Wave of COVID-19
In the past week, new cases have risen nearly 30% across the continent and deaths have increased 15%
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 06/19/2021 - 12:40 PM
A health worker administers a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at Thai-Japan Bangkok Youth Center in Bangkok,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Thailand Starts Human Trials of Homegrown COVID-19 Vaccines
Officials and developers hope shots will be ready in time to give booster shots tailored to the virus’s variants by next year
Default Author Profile
By Zsombor Peter
Sat, 06/19/2021 - 04:38 AM
Medical workers administer tests at the Bondi Beach COVID-19 testing centre in Sydney
East Asia Pacific
Researchers Begin Trials of COVID-19 Nasal Spray Vaccine
New COVID-19 vaccine attacks the virus as it enters the body
Phil Mercer
By Phil Mercer
Sat, 06/19/2021 - 03:04 AM
COVID-19 vaccines arrive to be destroyed, in Lilongwe, Malawi, May 19, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Malawi Facing COVID Vaccine Shortage after Burning Expired Doses
The shortage comes just weeks after Malawi destroyed about 20,000 doses that expired, partly due to vaccine hesitancy
Lameck Masina
By Lameck Masina
Fri, 06/18/2021 - 12:39 PM
FILE - Workers prepare face shields from recycled plastics at the Zaidi Recyclers workshop as a measure to stop the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, May 21, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Tanzania to Join COVAX Vaccines Sharing Facility
Activists say despite the move the government should be open on Covid 19 data
Charles Kombe
By Charles Kombe
Fri, 06/18/2021 - 11:51 AM
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse
COVID-19 Pandemic

Uganda Imposes 42-Day COVID-19 Lockdown

A couple wait for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Butanda Health Centre III in Western Uganda, Tuesday, April 27, 2021…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Africa Appeals for Vaccines to Combat Third Wave of COVID-19

A woman receives a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, as South Africa rolls out the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination to the elderly at the Munsieville Care for the Aged Centre outside Johannesburg, South Africa May 17, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Johns Hopkins: 177.8 Million Global COVID Infections

Relatives attend the burial service of 89-year-old Irodina Pinto Ribeiro, who died from COVID-19 related complications, at the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Thailand Starts Human Trials of Homegrown COVID-19 Vaccines

A health worker administers a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at Thai-Japan Bangkok Youth Center in Bangkok,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Namibian Chief who Urged German Reparations Dies of Virus

Map of Namibia

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power