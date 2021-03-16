COVID-19 Pandemic

Jamaica to Begin Mass Vaccinations of Top Gov't Officials Over 60 Years Old 

By VOA News
March 16, 2021 04:00 AM
FILE - Workers offload boxes of COVID-19 vaccines distrubuted to lower-income countries under the COVAX initiative, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Feb. 26, 2021.
Jamaica will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday to top government officials, including Cabinet members, Parliamentarians and heads of ministries and government agencies who are at least 60 years of age. 

The Ministry of Health announced Monday night the group follows healthcare workers, police and members of the military who have already gotten their shots against the virus. 

Since Jamaica began its immunization program six days ago, some 15,000 people have been vaccinated.  

The Caribbean island received its latest batch of COVID-19 vaccines Monday, when 14,400 doses of arrived under the COVAX Facility. The global COVAX vaccine distribution plan aims to deliver tens of millions of vaccine doses to low- and middle-income countries.

The initiative was launched by the World Health Organization, the European Commission and France to assist nations facing difficulty affording the vaccines, and middle-income counties unable to make deals with vaccine manufacturers.   

So far, Jamaica has confirmed more than 30,400 infections and 485 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University Covid Resource Center, a U.S.-based research institute constantly updating information with COVID-19 data and expert input. 

