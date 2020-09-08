COVID-19 Pandemic

Jamaica Launches New Initiatives  to Control Spread of Coronavirius

By VOA News
September 08, 2020 05:35 AM
Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 27,…
Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced new measures aimed at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus on the island nation. 

In an address Monday inaugurating his second term in office, Holness announced new curfew hours of 8:00 pm to 5:00 beginning September 8 through September 23. 

He said Jamaica is also reducing the permitted number of people in public gatherings from 20 people to 15. 

Senior citizens 70 and older are now only permitted to leave home just once a day for critical necessities. 

The government will continue to permit religious groups to conduct normal services as long as they follow protocols.  

Funerals are still not permitted, and burials are allowed with no more than 15 people, including mourners. 

Prime Minister Holness' administration also urges business owners to allow their staff to work from home if possible.  

