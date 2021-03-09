COVID-19 Pandemic

Jamaica Set Launch Mass Vaccination Program Following a Recent Spike in Infections

By VOA News
March 09, 2021 03:42 AM
Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo in…
Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo in Shanghai on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.

Jamaica is set to launch its vaccination program against the spread of COVID-19 amid an uptick in cases. 

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dunstan Bryan announced Monday that healthcare workers will be the first of more than 3,280 people to get their shots on Wednesday. 

Prime Minister Andrew Holness accepted the first 50,000 doses of vaccines from India on Monday. 

Jamaica is launching its vaccination program as Holness warned there will be a national lockdown if the COVID-19 safety protocols do not slow infections over the next three weeks. 

During Monday’s news conference, the prime minister also said the desire of people “to party and go about not wearing your mask has to be balanced against the need against someone who will be deprived of care because we simply have no beds,” a reference to people ignoring safety protocols. 

So far, Jamaica has confirmed a little more than 26,026 infections and 453 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University Covid Resource  Center. 

Related Stories

Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Jamaica Begins New Restrictions to Curb Spread of COVID-19
Jamaica’s latest restrictions to curb spread of COVID-19, including cancelation of funerals and burials
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 03/02/2021 - 03:39 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Jamaica Set Launch Mass Vaccination Program Following a Recent Spike in Infections

Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Denounces Russian 'Disinformation' Over COVID-19 Vaccines

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination…
COVID-19 Pandemic

CDC Eases Restrictions for Vaccinated People

FILE PHOTO: People arrive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations, at East Valley Community Health Center in La Puente,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Italy Surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 Deaths

A medical worker injects the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy March 8,…
Europe

Britain’s Johnson Calls School Reopenings ‘First Step’ in ‘Roadmap to Freedom’

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a virtual news conference at 10 Downing Street, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in London, March 8, 2021.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power