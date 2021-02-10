Jamaica Tightens COVID-19 Restrictions Wednesday Following Surge in Infections

Jamaica begins a new two-week curfew Wednesday to slow the sudden spike in COVID-19 infections.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced the curfew will last from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am each day.

The prime minister also acknowledged during an address to lawmakers Tuesday that while curfews are known to be effective, the restricting of activities and movement is also costly to the economy.

Under the latest restrictions, the public gathering limit will be reduced from 15 people to 10 people through February 24.

The prime minister announced the restrictions after first telling Parliament that just over 1,900 people contracted COVID-19 in Jamaica in the past week.

Holness also said hospitalizations are up across the island.

So far, Jamaica has confirmed 17,298 infections and 358 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University COVID Resource Center.