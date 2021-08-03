COVID-19 Pandemic

Japan Limits Hospital Access Amid COVID-19 Surge 

By VOA News
August 03, 2021 07:09 AM
Women in traditional costumes, wearing protective face masks, walk outside the National Stadium, the main venue of the Tokyo…
Women in traditional costumes, wearing protective face masks, walk outside the National Stadium, the main venue of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 3, 2021.

With worries of a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections overwhelming the country’s hospitals, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced Tuesday that only seriously ill coronavirus patients or those at risk of becoming so will be admitted for treatment. 

Others infected with COVID-19 will have to isolate at home in order to try to make sure there are enough beds available. 

Japan is adding about 10,000 new cases per day, prompting the head of the Japan Medical Association to call Tuesday for a nationwide state of emergency. 

Residents wait at the observation area during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination session for those aged between 12…
Residents wait at the observation area during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination session for those aged between 12 and 14, in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, Aug. 3, 2021. (China Daily via Reuters)

In China, authorities said Tuesday all residents of Wuhan will be tested after the city recorded its first domestic infections in more than a year. 

The virus was first detected in Wuhan in late 2019, and the city of 11 million people was put under a strict lockdown in January 2020 that lasted 76 days. 

As many countries worry about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, South Korean health officials on Tuesday reported the country’s first two cases of a sublineage known as delta plus. 

Britain, Portugal and India are among countries that previously reported a few cases of delta plus infections. 

Hundreds of people line up to receive their second dose of vaccine against the coronavirus at the municipal ground in Hyderabad, India.
Hundreds of people line up to receive their second dose of vaccine against the coronavirus at the municipal ground in Hyderabad, India, July 29, 2021.

The World Health Organization has said it is important to closely watch such changes in the virus that could be more resistant to drugs and vaccines, and for more genomic sequencing of COVID-19 tests for tracking and studying. 

Countries are also rushing to vaccinate their populations to drive down infections. Pakistan’s top health official reported Tuesday that the country had administered 1 million doses in one day for the first time. 

Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi began a partial lockdown on Saturday with a wave of cases putting pressure on its health care system. 

In Australia, authorities said a lockdown in Sydney could be allowed to expire at the end of the month if half of the city is vaccinated by then. 

Australian airline Qantas expressed less optimism Tuesday, saying it expects the restrictions in Sydney to be in place for at least two months and announcing furloughs for 2,500 of its 26,000 workers in Australia.    

More restrictions in US

In the United States, more jurisdictions are requiring employees to get vaccinated or submit to regular testing as the country grapples with a rise of infections blamed on the delta variant.      

People wear masks to prevent against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as the highly transmissible Delta variant…
FILE - People wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as the delta variant has led to a surge in infections, in New York City, July 30, 2021.

Denver, Colorado, Mayor Michael Hancock announced Monday the city will mandate all city employees and private sector workers in high-risk settings to be vaccinated against the virus by the end of September.     

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said state health care workers, along with workers in corrections facilities or assisted living centers, must be vaccinated or face testing twice a week.     

In New York State, Governor Andrew Cuomo urged businesses to turn away unvaccinated customers. He said it is in businesses’ best interests because many customers want to know that the customer next to them is vaccinated.     

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that 70% of U.S. adults have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine. President Joe Biden had originally aimed to pass that milestone by July 4. 

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press, AFP and Reuters.

Related Stories

Yuan Zhiming, director of the Wuhan National Biosafety Laboratory of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, speaks at a press…
COVID-19 Pandemic
New COVID-19 Cases Prompt Mass Testing in Wuhan, China
Multiple local infections reported this week
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 08/03/2021 - 03:57 AM
Hindy Bogner Orenstein, a nurse from Maryland chats with Bren Ingle, a nurse from Chattanooga, Tenn., as nearly three dozen…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Southern US States Set Records for COVID Hospitalizations
Louisiana, Florida and Arkansas see highest numbers since start of pandemic
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 08/02/2021 - 10:18 PM
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., leaves the chamber after taking an oath and voting on how to proceed on the impeachment against…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Senator Graham, Fully Vaccinated, Tests Positive for COVID-19
The 66-year-old says he has flu-like symptoms and will quarantine for 10 days
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 08/02/2021 - 04:27 PM
Yehuda Widawsky, a 102-year-old Holocaust survivor, receives a third Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 1, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
After Another COVID Spike, Israel Launches Third Vaccine Dose
Health officials say decision to offer third dose follows evidence that effectiveness of two doses wanes over time
Linda Gradstein
By Linda Gradstein
Mon, 08/02/2021 - 10:48 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
USA

Widespread Apartment Evictions Could be Long in Coming, Even With End to Moratorium

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2020 file photo, protesters display placards while calling for support for tenants and homeowners at…
COVID-19 Pandemic

New COVID-19 Cases Prompt Mass Testing in Wuhan, China

Yuan Zhiming, director of the Wuhan National Biosafety Laboratory of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, speaks at a press…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Southern US States Set Records for COVID Hospitalizations

Hindy Bogner Orenstein, a nurse from Maryland chats with Bren Ingle, a nurse from Chattanooga, Tenn., as nearly three dozen…
USA

Biden Urges New Eviction Pause as Delta Variant Spreads

In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold signs during a rally in Boston protesting housing eviction. The Biden administration…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Opens Borders to Fully Vaccinated Travelers From US, Most of EU

Travellers exit from an arrivals gate at St Pancras International station following the arrival of a Eurostar train from Paris,…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power