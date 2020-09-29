COVID-19 Pandemic

Johnson Asked to Clarify Confusion Over COVID-19 Social Distancing Rule

By VOA News
September 29, 2020 12:06 PM
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech at Exeter College Construction Centre, part of Exeter College in Exeter, Britain, Sept. 29, 2020.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech at Exeter College Construction Centre, part of Exeter College in Exeter, Britain, Sept. 29, 2020.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to correct himself Tuesday after he initially gave conflicting information about stricter COVID-19-related social distancing rules going into effect in northeast Britain.

In the latest round of localized measures, the government announced a tightening of restrictions on socializing in northeast England effective midnight Tuesday in response to a surge in COVID-19 infection rates in the region.

In the affected area, which includes the large urban centers of Newcastle, Gateshead, Sunderland and Durham, residents are not allowed to meet with people from other households anywhere, outdoors or indoors, including in homes, pubs and restaurants.

Tuesday, after Education Minister Gillian Keegan had earlier expressed confusion about the new rules during a radio interview, Johnson was asked during a news briefing to clarify.  

"Outside the areas such as the northeast where extra measures have been brought in, it's six inside, six outside," Johnson said, referring to the government's "rule of six," which applies in areas not subject to specific local restrictions.

After critics said the response appeared to contradict the information released by the Health Ministry, Johnson corrected himself on his Twitter account.

“Apologies, I misspoke today," Johnson tweeted. “In the North East, new rules mean you cannot meet people from different households in social settings indoors, including in pubs, restaurants and your home. You should also avoid socializing with other households outside.”

With infection numbers rising again in different parts of the country, the government has said it wants to avoid a second national lockdown and instead is taking targeted local measures to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The opposition Labor Party issued a statement calling Johnson "grossly incompetent" for not knowing the rules.

VOA logo
By
VOA News
East Asia Pacific

Tired of Staying Home? How About a Flight to Nowhere

FILE - Flight attendants from Taiwan's China Airlines stage a 'flight to nowhere' event for children, at the China Airlines' campus in Taoyuan City, Taiwan, Aug. 8, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Dutch Students Work Hard To Keep Virus Out of Shared Houses

Dutch students chat in the kitchen of their shared house in Leiden, Netherlands on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. The coronavirus…
Europe

European Leaders Fear Economic Impact of Coronavirus Will Fuel Migration 

Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp wait to board a ferry that will transfer them to the mainland, at the port…
COVID-19 Pandemic

South Sudan Flooding Plunges 700,000 Into Hunger, Livelihood Crisis

Alain Noudehou, UN Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, and Matthew HollingWorth, the Country Director of World Food Program (WFP), wade through flood water in Duk padiet county of Jonglei State, in South Sudan, Sept. 24, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Chief Laments ‘Agonizing Milestone’ of 1 Million COVID-19 Deaths

Relatives mourn during the funeral of their family member at the burial area provided by the government for victims of the…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power