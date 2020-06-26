COVID-19 Pandemic

Kenya: 3 People Killed in Clash With Police Over Face Masks

By Associated Press
June 26, 2020 08:48 AM
Kenyan police officer Duncan Ndiema Ndiwah, right, appears to face murder charges at the High Court, which currently sits…
FILE -Kenyan police officer Duncan Ndiema Ndiwah, right, appears to face murder charges at the High Court June 23, 2020.

NAIROBI - A witness says three people were killed in a small town in Kenya's Rift Valley during a confrontation between police and residents over the wearing of face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.  

Police confirmed the deaths but gave a different account.

Human rights activists for weeks have protested alleged killings by Kenyan police officers while enforcing virus-related restrictions. They also accuse officers of using the measures to extort bribes.

Kenneth Kaunda told The Associated Press that violent protests erupted in Lessos on Thursday after residents tried to prevent police officers from taking a motorcycle taxi rider to the station for not wearing a mask. Kenya has made it compulsory to wear face masks in public and failure to comply brings a $200 fine, a hefty fee for many.

Kaunda says residents were tired of police shaking down people for not wearing masks. He asserted that a policeman who had arrested the driver opened fire at the angry crowd, killing a local cobbler.

"He shot at least five times into the crowd," said Kaunda, a stone mason.

Angered by the cobbler's death, residents set fire to the house of the local police chief and attacked a police station with stones. In the chaos two other people were shot dead, Kaunda said.
Police said something else sparked the incident.

Kenya's police spokesman Charles Owino said in a statement that other motorcycle riders tried to prevent their colleague from being arrested for carrying two passengers. The government has restricted motorcycle taxis to carrying one passenger to prevent the spread of the virus.

Owino accused the motorcycle taxi riders of trying to "snatch" a rifle from the arresting officer, leading to the shooting.

Police Inspector-General Hillary Mutyambai told the AP that the police officer who shot the cobbler had been suspended from work and arrested.

Kenya's police force for two decades has been ranked the country's most corrupt institution. It's also Kenya's most deadly, killing far more people than criminals do, according to human rights groups.

In the last three months 15 people, including a 13-year-old boy, have been killed by police while enforcing the new restrictions, a watchdog group has said. Human rights activists now put the figure at 21.

Activists say there has been no groundswell of widespread public support for change in Kenya, one of Africa's biggest economies, even as protests have erupted in many parts of the world over police abuse.

But human rights activist Al-Amin Kimathi said that despite the loss of life, it is encouraging to see the public is no longer subdued.

"It is heartening that this time, after the cops killed the first man, the people didn't sit back but went for the police in protest," he tweeted. "Serves notice that any other time won't be the usual resignation."

Related Stories

Relatives carry the body of 13-year-old Yasin Hussein Moyo for burial, at the Kariakor cemetery in Nairobi, Kenya, March 31, 2020.
Africa
Kenyan Father Relieved Policeman to Face Charges for Son’s Killing
Hussein and Hadija Moyo’s 13-year-old son, Yassin, was shot in late March while standing on his family’s apartment balcony in Nairobi – a tragedy that a police spokesman described as an accident
Lenny Ruvaga
By Lenny Ruvaga
Tue, 06/16/2020 - 17:11
Kenyan Women Report More Abuse During COVID-19
00:02:05
COVID-19 Pandemic
Kenyan Women Report More Abuse During COVID-19
The coronavirus curfew and restrictions on movement in Kenya have led to an increase in violence against women, say health workers.  Kenya’s LVCT group, which works on HIV prevention and reproductive health issues, says economic insecurity is putting stress on families that often explodes in abusive men beating their wives.  Mohammed Yusuf reports from Nairobi. Camera: Mohammed Yusuf Produced by: Jason Godman
Mohammed Yusuf
By Mohammed Yusuf
Mon, 06/22/2020 - 15:27
A man wearing chains joins a protest rally in front of the U.S. Consulate General in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, June 8…
Africa
Floyd Killing Finds Echoes of Abuse in South Africa, Kenya
Even in the post-apartheid era, South Africans still fall victim to security forces that critics say resort to heavy-handed tactics
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 06/11/2020 - 11:55
AP logo
By
Associated Press
COVID-19 Pandemic

Tensions Rise At Virus Hot Spot Apartments in Southern Italy

Police officers patrol an apartment complex area where dozens of COVID-19 cases have been registered among a community of…
COVID-19 Pandemic

White House Asks Supreme Court to Invalidate Obamacare Amid Pandemic

FILE PHOTO: RealTime Laboratories testing samples for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Carrollton, Texas
Science & Health

20 Years On, Human Genome Project Helps Drive COVID-19 Research

DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute
COVID-19 Pandemic

Brazil Opens Drive-in to Help People Cope With COVID-19

People watch a movie from inside their cars at a drive-in installed in the Palmeiras soccer stadium amid the coronavirus…
COVID-19 Pandemic

France, Germany Express Political, Financial Support for WHO

Germany's Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn, speaks during a news conference in Geneva

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power