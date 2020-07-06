COVID-19 Pandemic

Kenya Eases COVID-19 Restrictions as Cases Continue to Soar

By Rael Ombuor
July 06, 2020 03:53 PM
Vendors carrying traditional medicine in jerrycans, stand outside a stall which has graffiti against the spread of the…
Vendors, carrying traditional medicine in jerrycans, stand outside a stall which has graffiti against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) within Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, July 6, 2020.

NAIROBI - Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta has eased the restrictions put in place in early March to contain the spread of the coronavirus. 

In a nationwide address Monday, the president said this will be a phased reopening meant to strike a balance between containing the virus and sustaining the country's economic life. 

FILE - Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks at Nyayo Stadium in the capital Nairobi, Feb. 11, 2020.

He said the restrictions on movements in and out of Nairobi, considered the country's coronavirus epicenter, will end Tuesday. Travel in and out of Mombasa and Mandera, two of five other counties still under partial lockdown, had their restrictions lifted Monday afternoon, but with conditions, Kenyatta said. 

"Should the situation deteriorate and pose a challenge to our health infrastructure, it shall be 'clawed back,'" he said. "In the next 21 days, we shall study patterns of interactions and the spread of the disease. Any trends that signal a worsening of the pandemic, we will have no choice but to return to the lockdown at zero-option." 

Kenyatta's address comes as the country battles a steep rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases.  Kenya is seeing about 300 new cases each day, a figure that has more than doubled in the past month. Total COVID-19 cases now stand at 7,886, with 160 deaths.

A man walks along a railway line as a commuter train approaches, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Kibera slums, in Nairobi, Kenya, July 6, 2020.

Restrictions

Some of previous measures remain in place. Restrictions on political and social gatherings, together with a dusk-to-dawn nationwide curfew that was put in place in March, will continue for another 30 days, Kenyatta said. 

He said places of worship can open but are limited to a maximum of 100 people inside, with events not lasting more than one hour. Congregants must be between ages 13 to 58 and have no underlying medical conditions.  

However, the president said local air travel will resume Wednesday, while international air travel will restart August 1. 

'Shared responsibility'

Kenyatta said his intention for the country was to "reopen and to remain open," encouraging Kenyans to exercise "shared and civic responsibility" to ensure success. 

"But history has taught us that the COVID crisis is not the first health disaster with such enormous economic challenges," he said. "There were many more before this one.  However, those who overcame previous disasters and finished on top, began by first changing their mindsets. Put differently, it is not enough for the government to pump resources into the economy using stimulus instruments, as we have done. Such efforts will go to waste if the people do not co-create solutions with the government." 

Kenyatta said he believes the path to recovery will be rocky and uneven, but ultimately can be navigated.   
 

Related Stories

COVID-19 Pandemic
Kenya Truck Drivers Lose Jobs Due to COVID-19 Restrictions
There are fears the drivers themselves have the virus
Mohammed Yusuf
By Mohammed Yusuf
Mon, 06/01/2020 - 06:11
Map of East Africa
COVID-19 Pandemic
Kenya Church Leader Takes Services to Worshippers Amid COVID-19 Restrictions
He delivers sermons to scores of people in apartment buildings
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 05:00
Medical workers from the Ministry of Health wearing protective suits conduct mass-testing of residents in the Eastleigh area of…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Kenya Researchers Explore Herbal COVID-19 Cure
It is too soon to tell if Zedupex will work against the coronavirus
Lenny Ruvaga
By Lenny Ruvaga
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 04:29
Government tractors descend on homes in Ruai area in Nairobi. Families had little time to salvage their belongings. (Mohammed Yusuf/VOA)
Africa
Kenya Evicts 7,000 from Slums Despite Coronavirus Pandemic
Authorities say the homes were demolished because they were built on public land, but critics say the evictions are inhumane
Mohammed Yusuf
By Mohammed Yusuf
Tue, 05/19/2020 - 18:33
Rael Ombuor
By
Rael Ombuor
COVID-19 Pandemic

Kenya Eases COVID-19 Restrictions as Cases Continue to Soar

Vendors carrying traditional medicine in jerrycans, stand outside a stall which has graffiti against the spread of the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Governments Struggle With Reopening Amid Rise in Coronavirus Cases

Police stop drivers at a checkpoint, set up in response to the state of Victoria's surge in coronavirus disease (COVID-19)…
Finding Hope

US Drive-In Theaters Making a Comeback Amid COVID Pandemic

People watch the movie "Jaws" at The Tribeca Drive-In outside Rose Bowl stadium during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Czech Volunteers Develop Functioning Lung Ventilator іn Days

Tomas Kapler, an IT expert, talks about his "Corovent" lung ventilator, in Prague, Czech Republic, June 15, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Latino, Black Neighborhoods Struggle With COVID Test Disparities

Medical personnel prepare to test hundreds of people lined up in vehicles June 27, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power