Kenya President Relaxes Restrictions on Interstate Travel Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

By VOA News
July 07, 2020 04:25 AM
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off the train linking Nairobi and Naivasha at the Nairobi Terminus on the outskirts of Nairobi, Oct. 16, 2019.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta's order allowing travel in and out of Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera counties went into effect early Tuesday morning. 

Kenyatta said, the relaxing of travel restrictions should not be taken lightly, and people should avoid reckless behavior. 

Kenyatta also announced the resumption of international flights beginning August 1, as the country gradually reopens.  

Kenya's leader extended the nationwide 9 pm to 4 am curfew 30 days, with a warning if the rate of the outbreak worsens, Kenya may return to more stringent lockdown restrictions.

Kenya has recorded more than 8,000 coronavirus cases and 164 deaths. 

