COVID-19 Pandemic

Kenya to Report Friday on Effectiveness of Anti-Coronavirus Measures

By VOA News
April 24, 2020 04:55 AM
A medical officer takes a sample for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the laboratory of Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI)…
A medical officer takes a sample for a COVID-19 test at the laboratory of Kenya Medical Research Institute, which has the capacity to test 384 samples per day, in Kisumu, Kenya, on April 23, 2020.

Kenya is set to review Friday whether the nation’s safety measures aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus are being enforced.

Interior Minister Fred Matiang said the country's Command Center on the Coronavirus Pandemic is focusing on efforts in Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi counties.

Kenya is stepping up its monitoring of people to ensure they are obeying safety measures on the heels of President Uhuru Kenyatta revealing that law enforcement is trying to locate dozens of people who escaped from a quarantine facility in Nairobi.

Kenya's Mandera County began a 21-day lockdown Wednesday night because more citizens are becoming infected with the COVID-19 virus.

Kenya's latest self-isolation measure also restricts road travel and flights in and out of the country.

Kenya has confirmed 320 infections with 14 deaths reported.

A medical officer takes a sample for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the laboratory of Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI)…
