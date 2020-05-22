COVID-19 Pandemic

Kenya Researchers Explore Herbal COVID-19 Cure

By Lenny Ruvaga
May 22, 2020 04:29 AM
Medical workers from the Ministry of Health wearing protective suits conduct mass-testing of residents in the Eastleigh area of…
Medical workers from the Ministry of Health wearing protective suits conduct mass-testing of residents in the Eastleigh area of Nairobi, Kenya, May 20, 2020.

NAIROBI - Kenya has stepped up efforts to find a local treatment for COVID-19. The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), East Africa's leading medical research facility, is testing the efficacy of an herbal medicine known as Zedupex.

The search for both a cure and a vaccine for the coronavirus has intensified around the globe, including in Kenya, as medical researchers race to find the elusive remedy.

Dr. Festus Tolo of Kenya’s Medical Research Institute is the lead scientist tasked with finding out whether an herbal-based drug will be effective against COVID-19. Zedupex, developed in 2015 by Kenyan researchers, has been used in the treatment of herpes.

Tolo says his team does not know yet whether the drug will work against the virus.

“We are still in very early stages. We cannot be able to say, knowing that the herpes simplex virus is a DNA virus and the coronavirus is an RNA virus,” he said. “This really means that we need to -- first of all -- to confirm, check whether there’s activity before we can be able to really say this is a product we can explore further for COVID management.”

Rudi Eggers is with the World Health Organization. Eggers says that standardizing the various herbal cures could be quite a challenge.

“In other medicines, we find that there are specific levels of the active ingredient and in herbal cures frequently you find varied components and then also levels of those components in there,” Eggers said. “So, in fact you’d have to standardize these cures to make sure that you know what is in them and what component is actually acting. So that’s quite a step to be taken before actually evaluating these cures.”

Dr. Kefa Bosire an ethnobiologist, based at the University of Nairobi, also has reservations about traditional cures, saying that mass production could be an issue.

“The immediate challenge we would face is getting sufficient quantities of the plant so that we can prepare them to supply the number of patients that might require on a short notice, like we have experienced during this pandemic,” Bosire said. “So, this would require a lot of work to go into identifying the best way to upscale the growing and collection of this materials."

Despite these hurdles, researchers at KEMRI are pressing ahead with their study of herbal treatments for COVID-19.

Kenya itself has seen more than 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease so far, and about 50 deaths.

Related Stories

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Namanga
COVID-19 Pandemic
Fear of COVID-19 Slows Trucking in East Africa
While Rwanda has resolved standoff with truckers, Kenya and Tanzania spar over border
Catherine Nambi
By Catherine Nambi
Wed, 05/20/2020 - 20:53
A woman holds her younger child while standing in a burned out area in the recently attacked village of Aldeia da Paz outside…
Africa
Southern African Leaders Meet on Mozambique's Deteriorating Security
Insurgents killed nearly 1,000 people and displaced tens of thousands
Columbus Mavhunga
By Columbus Mavhunga
Wed, 05/20/2020 - 17:20
Five ambulances that were donated by the U.S. to help combat the Ebola virus are lined up following a ceremony attended by Sierra Leone's president Ernest Bai Koroma, in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2014. The United States donated fiv
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Seeks Creative Solutions to Prepare African Nations Against Viral Threat 
From peacekeeping to virus-fighting: US seeks creative solutions through peacekeeping operations to help African nations protect against coronavirus threat  
Anita Powell
By Anita Powell
Wed, 05/20/2020 - 14:40
FILE - (L to R) Bahrain's Mimi Belete, Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba, Kenya's Mercy Cherono and Kenya's Irene Chepet Cheptai, compete in the women’s 5000m at the World Athletics Championships at the Bird's Nest stadium in Beijing, China, Aug. 27, 2015.
Africa
Postponed Races Leave Elite East African Runners With No Income During Pandemic
Long distance athletes seek jobs as races are canceled by coronavirus
Marthe van der Wolf
By Marthe van der Wolf
Wed, 05/20/2020 - 06:16
Lenny Ruvaga
By
Lenny Ruvaga

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Kenya Church Leader Takes Services to Worshippers Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

Map of East Africa
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Clashes With Scientists Over Coronavirus

President Donald Trump speaks as he tours Ford's Rawsonville Components Plant that has been converted to making personal…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Kenya Researchers Explore Herbal COVID-19 Cure

Medical workers from the Ministry of Health wearing protective suits conduct mass-testing of residents in the Eastleigh area of…
USA

Lives Lost: At US Veterans' Home, Towering Legacies of Coronavirus Dead

An image of veteran James Sullivan is projected onto the home of his son, Tom Sullivan, left, as he looks out a window with his…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Puerto Rico Set To Reopen Businesses and Beaches, Amid Warning

A Puerto Rican flag flies on an empty beach at Ocean Park, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, May 21, 2020. Puerto Rico is…