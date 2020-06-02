COVID-19 Pandemic

Kenyan Capital’s Water Shortage Raises COVID-19 Risk

By Mohammed Yusuf
June 02, 2020 05:36 PM
Nairobi City Water & Sewerage Company workers fix one of the water pipes in Central Kenya. The water pipes were destroyed in a landslide in April.
Nairobi City Water & Sewerage Company workers fix one of the water pipes in Central Kenya. The water pipes were destroyed in a landslide in April. (Mohammed Yusuf/VOA)

NAIROBI - Some parts of Kenya's capital have been without running water for weeks, after a landslide destroyed a water pipe, making frequent hand washing for coronavirus prevention a challenge. Water distribution points have been set up to help tens of thousands of Kenyans cope.

For more than two months, Maureen Mkala has taken a narrow alley in Mathare slum in Nairobi to get water for her family, including three children. 

She ends up at a crowded water point and it takes her an hour to get 20 liters of water. 

"I look for water to clean my hands so that I don’t get the virus. We have a water problem and you are forced to go to the crowded water points to get water," she said. 

A landslide in April destroyed a major water pipe in central Kenya, cutting off running water to entire Nairobi neighborhoods.    

The need for water has increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as more people are encouraged to wash their hands regularly to limit the spread of the virus. 

Roda Angaya said she is forced to ignore health guidelines in order to get water. 

There are many people at the water point, and they are told to keep one-meter distance to limit the spread of coronavirus, Angaya said, questioning how that is possible when everyone is fighting to get the little water that is available. 

In central Kenya, engineers are fixing the water line to restore running water supplies, which fell by as much as 20%.

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company said they have reduced the water loss to about 10% and the new line being installed will resolve the shortage.

“There won’t be landslides where we are taking the line through,” said Nashashon Muguna, Managing Director at Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company. “The line realignment is about 3.4 kilometers. We expect by mid-June we will be through with it. Already, road work has been done on 8 kilometers. So, all the materials can be able to access the site easily.”

For the people of Mathare, and tens of thousands of others forced to collect water during the pandemic, the work cannot be finished soon enough.

Related Stories

COVID-19 Pandemic
Kenya Truck Drivers Lose Jobs Due to COVID-19 Restrictions
There are fears the drivers themselves have the virus
Mohammed Yusuf
By Mohammed Yusuf
Mon, 06/01/2020 - 06:11
FILE - People are seen gathered at a memorial featuring a mural of George Floyd, near the spot where he died while in police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020.
Africa
Africa Rises in Rage Over George Floyd Death in US
Online and on the streets, African institutions and citizens share outrage over death of black American in police custody
Anita Powell
By Anita Powell
Tue, 06/02/2020 - 11:27
FILE PHOTO: John Nkengasong, Africa's Director of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), speaks during an interview with…
COVID-19 Pandemic
‘It’s Like We’re at War,’ Africa CDC Pledges to Ramp Up Testing for COVID-19
VOA’s one-on-one interview with Dr. John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Salem Solomon
By Salem Solomon
Thu, 05/28/2020 - 22:27
Mohammed Yusuf
By
Mohammed Yusuf
COVID-19 Pandemic

Can 'Corona Detectives' Vanquish the Virus?

In this Friday, May 15, 2020 photo, a contact tracer with Turkey's Health Ministry's coronavirus contact tracing team, clad in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Kenyan Capital’s Water Shortage Raises COVID-19 Risk

Nairobi City Water & Sewerage Company workers fix one of the water pipes in Central Kenya. The water pipes were destroyed in a landslide in April.
Student Union

Girls Rush to Marriage, Childbirth for Fear of COVID-19

FILE- In this Wednesday, July 18, 2012, file photo, Zali Idy, 12, poses in her bedroom in the remote village of Hawkantaki,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Tokyo Issues Warning for COVID Resurgence

Visitors watch a dolphin show at the Hakkeijima Sea Paradise theme park, which was reopened on June 1 after about two months,…
Africa

Malawi COVID-19 Cases Rise as Citizens Return from South Africa

A woman and her child wear face masks as preventive measure against the COVID-19, in her shop inLilongwe City market in Lilongwe, Malawi, May 18, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power