COVID-19 Pandemic

Kenyans Urged to Treat Mental Health Stress Caused by Pandemic

By Mohammed Yusuf
July 27, 2020 03:03 PM
360p | 8 MB
480p | 12 MB
540p | 15 MB
720p | 32 MB
1080p | 61 MB
Original | 74 MB
Download Audio

NAKURU, KENYA - Kenya’s Ministry of Health says the number of mental health cases have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the country's mental health task force, 25% of outpatients and 40% of in-hospital patients suffer from mental health issues such as depression. But more Kenyans are seeking help and speaking up about it. 
  
Sheila Orono is going through her sixth therapy session and her first face-to-face this year.  She is meeting her counselor to get help for a mental health problem that has grown worse in recent months.  
  
“I wanted to be alone. I don’t want to talk to anyone," she said. "I don’t want to do anything. But now, I have gone back to my normal self. I can do something. I can even listen to music like the normal me has come back now with the therapy session and the need for me to come out and say that I am suffering from bipolar like a mental illness.”    

The Psychiatric Disability Organization in Nakuru County receives at least four patients a day suffering from different mental health issues.   

“And just helping them to have psychological resilience to realize that even during this moment, during pandemic where chances of high depression, it doesn’t mean that it’s a season that will be there forever," said Zipporah Mumbi, one of the psychologists.  "But then during this process, they can have psychological resilience for them to be able to cope and understand that they can still bounce back.”   

The World Health Organization defines mental health as the well-being in which an individual realizes his or her own abilities and can cope with the normal stresses of life.  
 
Thirty-four-year old Wangui Waweru developed COVID-19-like symptoms in March. After a few days, health workers dressed in protective gear picked her up.  

She says even though her test for the virus turned out negative, the treatment she got from some of her neighbors and community members affected her mentally. 
  
“You can see one, two, three people understand you and talk to you or associate with you. But there are those who are so illiterate who don’t believe you can be healed," she said. 
  
This month, Kenya’s Taskforce on Mental Health, co-chaired by Frank Njenga, found that many Kenyans suffer mental illness without knowing it.  
  
“If you look at a family with five people, two parents, and three children, at one point or another one of them in their life will suffer from mental illness of one sort or another.  In other words, 20% of Kenyans — whether we like it or not — will at one point or another have a mental health need,”  he said.

With the pandemic taking a toll on people’s mental state, the Kenyan government is urging its citizens to seek help if they need it at this trying time.    

 

Related Stories

Illustrated portrait of a young Syrian refugee with a helicopter dropping barrel bombs. (Brian Williamson | VOA News)
Middle East
More Than Trauma - Mental Health and Syrian Refugees
For most children, it is the stuff of nightmares. For many Syrian refugee children, it was real and it lives in their memories.
A health worker wearing personnel protection equipment, looks on during a COVID screening and testing campaign
Africa
South Africa’s Mental Health Care Falls By Wayside During Pandemic
Experts worry  struggling mental health care system will fall even further behind in meeting patient demand
Default Author Profile
By Franco Puglisi
Wed, 05/27/2020 - 07:15
Euro Treasures Antiques owner Scott Evans poses next to his “store closing” sign Friday, May 8, 2020, in Salt Lake City.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Mental Health Impacts May Outlast Pandemic, Study Finds
About 15% of patients hospitalized with SARS or MERS, two coronaviruses closely related to the one that causes COVID-19, suffered from depression or anxiety up to three years after they left the hospital
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Thu, 05/21/2020 - 06:12
Nigerian Mental Health Specialists Offer Free Therapy Amid Coronavirus Triggered Increase in Cases
00:02:43
COVID-19 Pandemic
Nigeria Mental Health Specialists Offer Free Therapy During Pandemic
Before the pandemic ever started, the World Health Organization estimated one in four Nigerians suffered from mental health issues
Timothy Obiezu
By Timothy Obiezu
Wed, 05/20/2020 - 10:45
Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General displayed on a screen at the Environment Ministry as he delivers his speech at the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
UN Urges Countries to Focus on Mental Health in Coronavirus Response
Pandemic has killed about 300,000 people worldwide and forced nations to largely shut down economies
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 05/14/2020 - 17:01
Mohammed Yusuf
By
Mohammed Yusuf
South & Central Asia

Bollywood Star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Returns Home After Testing Negative for COVID-19

FILE - Actor Abhishek Bachchan, his wife actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya pose for a photo at a wedding at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2019.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Kenyans Urged to Treat Mental Health Stress Caused by Pandemic

Arts & Culture

Coronavirus Sidelines US Baseball's Miami Marlins  

Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas, left, reacts to getting hit by a pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July…
COVID-19 Pandemic

AP Virus Diary: Keeping New York Alive, One Song At a Time

A stack of cassettes, MiniDiscs and CDs representing some of AP journalist Jaime Holguin’s decades-rich audio archive sit on a…
Africa

Ugandan Boda Bodas Return to Road – With Requirements 

Motorcycle taxi drivers known as boda-boda, wear SafeBoda safety gear as they wait for customers along a street in Kampala,…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power