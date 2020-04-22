COVID-19 Pandemic

LabCorp to Expand Availability of Antibody Tests for COVID-19

By Reuters
April 22, 2020 11:31 AM
Raeanne Castillo, at right, with Roper St. Francis Healthcare gives specimen collection kits to a LabCorp employee at the hospital's North Charleston office, South Carolina, March 16, 2020.
Raeanne Castillo, at right, with Roper St. Francis Healthcare gives specimen collection kits to a LabCorp employee at the hospital's North Charleston office, South Carolina, March 16, 2020.

Laboratory and drug development services provider LabCorp said on Wednesday it would expand the availability of its antibody tests for the new coronavirus to more hospitals and healthcare organizations starting next week. 

The tests, earlier made available mainly to healthcare workers in late March, aim to identify individuals exposed to the virus but without any visible symptoms by detecting the presence of antibodies to the virus in blood samples. 

LabCorp said it offers separate tests to identify three major classes of antibodies for the virus. 

Physicians would be able to direct asymptomatic patients to the company's approximately 2,000 patient service centers for specimen collection for the antibody test, SARS-CoV-2 IgG, starting April 27, the company said.

While the tests are neither the sole basis for a diagnosis nor assurance of immunity, they could play a role in helping healthcare providers determine appropriate treatment for individuals suspected of having been infected with the virus, LabCorp's Chief Medical Officer Brian Caveney said.

LabCorp said it expects to be able to perform several hundred thousand tests per week by mid-May, as more tests receive regulatory clearance for emergency use. 

The antibody tests are in addition to LabCorp's existing molecular test for COVID-19 that is already available nationwide through healthcare providers, the company said. 

These antibody tests have not yet been reviewed by the FDA, but are in accordance with the public health emergency guidelines issued by the health regulator, the company said. 

The company on Tuesday received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's clearance for at-home sample collection for its COVID-19 diagnostic kit, allowing patients to send in their nasal swab samples to the company's labs for diagnosis.

 

Related Stories

FILE - World Health Organization Regional Director for Western Pacific Takeshi Kasai addresses the media at a conference in Manila, Philippines, Oct. 7, 2019.
COVID-19 Pandemic
As Countries Ease Coronavirus Measures, WHO Says 'Not the Time to be Lax'
Health officials warn dropping restrictions too quickly could bring resurgence
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 04/21/2020 - 04:59
Can Antibodies Keep Us Safe from COVID-19?
COVID-19 Pandemic
Here's How Antibodies Could Keep Us Safe from COVID-19
They are part of the body's defense system and could be the key to getting us back to work safely
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 04/20/2020 - 09:34
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 15: Salvation Army personnel distribute free meals on April 15, 2020, in the Staten Island borough of New…
COVID-19 Pandemic
New York to Test for Antibodies; Governor Mandates Face Coverings
Andrew Cuomo says 2,000 people will be tested a day as he works on a plan for a phased reopening of New York
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Wed, 04/15/2020 - 18:08
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

LabCorp to Expand Availability of Antibody Tests for COVID-19

Raeanne Castillo, at right, with Roper St. Francis Healthcare gives specimen collection kits to a LabCorp employee at the hospital's North Charleston office, South Carolina, March 16, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

France's Macron Says Now Not the Time for Pandemic Probe

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts during a videoconference on the conoravirus with Group of Seven leaders at the Elysee…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia to Increase Testing as Coronavirus Battle Continues 

A closed beach signage is seen at Coolangatta Beach on the Queensland - New South Wales border in Brisbane on April 15, 2020. -…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain's Zoom Parliament Makes Almost Glitch-Free Debut

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks during a daily digital news conference on the COVID-19 outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, April 21, 2020.
Science & Health

On Earth Day 2020, Thunberg Notes 'Other Crisis'

A resident wearing a face mask stands next to a mural featuring Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and her quote "You're…