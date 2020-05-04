COVID-19 Pandemic

Leaders Aim to Drum up Billions for Virus Vaccine Research 

By Associated Press
May 04, 2020 09:45 AM
Commuters crowd Cadorna train station in Milan, Italy, May 4, 2020.
Commuters crowd Cadorna train station in Milan, Italy, May 4, 2020.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - An alliance of world leaders is holding a virtual summit Monday hoping to drum up billions of dollars to fund research into a vaccine for the new coronavirus as well as develop better treatments and more efficient testing.

Governments have reported around 3.5 million infections and more than 247,000 deaths from the virus, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. But deliberately concealed outbreaks, low testing rates and the strain on health care systems mean the true scale of the pandemic is much greater.

People in many countries across the globe, and notably in Europe this week, are cautiously returning to work, but authorities remain wary of a second wave of infections, and a vaccine is the only real silver bullet to allow something like normal life to resume.

The video-conference's aim is to gather around 4 billion euros ($4.37 billion) for vaccine research, some 2 billion euros for treatments and 1.5 billion ($1.64 billion) for testing. Officials say that amount is just the start, as much more will be needed in the months ahead to scale up production and distribution.

In a statement ahead of the meeting, the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Norway and top European Union officials said that the money raised will be channeled mostly through recognized global health organizations. No new structure would be set up to handle the funds raised.

"If we can develop a vaccine that is produced by the world, for the whole world, this will be an unique global public good of the 21st century. Together with our partners, we commit to making it available, accessible and affordable to all," the leaders said.

Leaders from Australia, Canada, Israel, Japan, Jordan, South Africa and Turkey are also due to speak, along with China's EU ambassador. The EU had been in contact with the White House and was keen for the United States, where more than 67,000 people have died, to take part but no U.S. official will speak at the event.

In her weekly video message, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that "anyone can fall ill with the virus and that is why we have the task of acting together worldwide. It is therefore not only an opportunity for joint action but I would say it is a must, and Germany is facing up to this responsibility."

A British government statement said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will say that "the race to discover the vaccine to defeat this virus is not a competition between countries, but the most urgent shared endeavor of our lifetimes."

About 100 research groups are pursuing vaccines, with nearly a dozen in early stages of human trials or poised to start. But so far there's no way to predict which — if any — vaccine will work safely, or even to name a front-runner.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top expert, has cautioned that even if everything goes perfectly, developing a vaccine in 12 to 18 months would set a speed record

Even if a first useful vaccine is identified, there won't be enough for everyone. A growing number of vaccine makers say they're already starting to brew tons of doses — wasting millions of dollars if they bet on the wrong candidate but shaving a few months off mass vaccinations if their choice pans out.

EU officials say that pledges made toward vaccine research since Jan. 30, not just on Monday, will be counted as donations toward the 7.5 billion euro ($8.2 billion) target of this conference.

 

Related Stories

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx listens as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, left, speaks at the White House, April 29, 2020, in Washington.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus Treatment Breakthrough Announced
An experimental antiviral drug can block COVID-19, according to US government research
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 14:58
Screen grab taken from video issued by Britain's Oxford University, showing a person being injected as part of the first human…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Groups Sow Doubt About COVID Vaccine Before One Even Exists 
In recent weeks, vaccine opponents have made several unsubstantiated claims, including allegations that vaccine trials will be dangerously rushed or that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, is blocking cures to enrich vaccine makers
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 14:55
Screen grab taken from video issued by Britain's Oxford University, showing a person being injected as part of the first human…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Oxford Scientists Take Early Lead in Race to Create Vaccine 
The researchers look to expand human testing next month 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 04/27/2020 - 21:28
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Canada Boosts Coronavirus Vaccine Research, Saskatchewan Plans Gradual Reopening
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters that Ottawa would spend $782 million to bolster vaccine research, clinical trials and national testing
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 04/23/2020 - 16:05
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

DHS report: China Hid Virus' Severity to Hoard Supplies

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference at the State Department in Washington, April 29, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Freedom! In France, a Nursing Home Takes on COVID and Wins

A resident watches nurses leaving the Vilanova nursing home in Corbas, near Lyon, central France, Monday, May 4, 2020. For 47…
COVID-19 Pandemic

'We Don't Know How It Will End': Hunger Stalks Amid Virus

After cooking their one meal for the day of beans, egg, and handmade tortillas, Janeth worries while standing in her kitchen.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Dubai Expo 2020 World's Fair Postponed to October 1, 2021

In this Oct. 8, 2019 photo, an employee of the Dubai Expo 2020 visits the Al Wasl Dome at the under construction site of the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

European Virus Tracing Apps Highlight Battle for Privacy

A smartphone belonging to Drew Grande, 40, of Cranston, R.I., shows notes he made for contact tracing Wednesday, April 15, 2020…