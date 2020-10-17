COVID-19 Pandemic

As Lockdown Eases, Israelis Again Gather Against Netanyahu

By Associated Press
October 17, 2020 05:59 PM
Protesters chant slogans and hold signs during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his…
Protesters chant slogans and hold signs during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his residence in Jerusalem, Oct. 17, 2020.

JERUSALEM - Thousands of Israelis demonstrated outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night, resuming the weekly protest against the Israeli leader after emergency restrictions imposed as part of a coronavirus lockdown were lifted.

The protests were curtailed last month after Israel imposed new lockdown measures in response to a new outbreak. The emergency regulations blocked Israelis from traveling to Jerusalem to protest and allowed people to attend only smaller demonstrations within one kilometer (half a mile) of their home.

The protesters gathered in central Jerusalem and marched to Netanyahu's official residence, holding banners calling on him to go and shouting "Revolution!" Many blew horns and pounded on drums, while others hoisted Israeli flags. Scores of smaller demonstrations were held across the country, and organizers claimed about 260,000 people participated nationwide.

Israeli Police officers drag a protester as they forcibly clear the square outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's…
Israeli police drag a protester as they forcibly clear the square outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem, Oct. 17, 2020.

The protesters say Netanyahu must resign, calling him unfit to lead the country while he is on trial for corruption charges. They also say he has mishandled the virus crisis, which has sent unemployment soaring.

Netanyahu has been charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes for his role in a series of scandals. He has denied the charges and has said he is the victim of a conspiracy by overzealous police and prosecutors and liberal media.

Israeli media reported several incidents of violence by far-right counterdemonstrators. In the northern city of Haifa, police said they arrested three people suspected of using pepper spray on demonstrators.

Earlier this year, Israel contained the virus outbreak by sealing its borders and imposing a strict lockdown. But a quick reopening of the economy led to a rise in cases, forcing a second lockdown.

Health officials say the new restrictions have brought the infection rate down, and Israel is set to begin easing the lockdown on Sunday by reopening child-care centers and some businesses. A full reopening is expected to take several months.

Unemployment, including people on open-ended furloughs, has soared to nearly 25%, according to government figures. Many of the protesters include business owners, entrepreneurs and workers who lost their jobs.

Related Stories

Israeli police officers arrest an Israeli protester during a demonstration against lockdown measures that they believe are…
Middle East
Israelis Persist in Rallies Against PM Despite Lockdown
Protesters have been gathering outside Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem each week for more than three months, demanding his resignation
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 10/03/2020 - 07:50 PM
Military personnel at the Israeli Defence Force Corona Task Force Headquarters conduct epidemiological investigations as part of the army's effort to trace chains of infection to curb the spread of the COVID-19 in Ramle, Sept. 17, 2020.
Middle East
In Israel, Shin Bet Security Services COVID-19 Contact Tracing Raises Privacy Concerns
While some worry about privacy issues, most people say they are willing to give up some privacy in their efforts to fight pandemic
Linda Gradstein
By Linda Gradstein
Mon, 10/05/2020 - 07:57 AM
People walk near a billboard as Israel imposes a second nationwide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown amid a rise in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Israelis Mark Yom Kippur Under 'Painful' Virus Lockdown 
This year, Israelis have been ordered to stay within 1,000 meters (yards) of their homes throughout the High Holidays, which began last week with the Jewish New Year and continue to mid-October  
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 09/27/2020 - 09:14 AM
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man wearing a face mask during a nationwide three-week lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, swings a chicken over his head as part of the Kaparot ritual, in Bnei Brak, Israel, Sept 24, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Israel Tightens Lockdown as COVID Infections Skyrocket
New rules limit synagogue attendance and demonstrations
Linda Gradstein
By Linda Gradstein
Thu, 09/24/2020 - 02:06 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press
COVID-19 Pandemic

Rural Midwest Hospitals Struggling to Handle Virus Surge

Cody Tobin poses for a photo on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Wessington Springs, S.D. Tobin operates a ranch in Jerauld County,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Finger Pointed at Swiss Yodeling Concert as COVID Superspreader Event

Man dressed in traditional costumes holds a Swiss during the official ceremonial act at the 28th Federal Yodelling Festival in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

France Begins COVID Curfew as Cases Climb Worldwide

Waiters are seen inside "La Chicoree" restaurant a few minutes before the start of the late-night curfew introduced as part of coronavirus restrictions, in Lille, France, Oct. 16, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Warns of COVID-19 Spikes in Europe, Americas

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample for a COVID-19 test, provided for free by the municipal government in Bogota,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Deficit Balloons to More Than $3.1 Trillion

FILE PHOTO: A woman counts U.S. dollar bills at her home in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power