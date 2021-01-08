COVID-19 Pandemic

London Mayor Declares 'Major Incident' Due To COVID-19 Threat

By VOA News
January 08, 2021 12:02 PM
People leave the Charing Cross hospital in London, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Britain’s National Health Service will from next week…
People leave the Charing Cross hospital in London, Jan. 8, 2021, as Britain’s National Health Service will now employ a little-used field hospital specially built at a huge exhibition center in east London in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic las

London Mayor Sadiq Khan Friday declared a “major incident” in the city, due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 there, which he said could overwhelm the National Health Service if it remains unchecked.

Khan posted a statement to his official Twitter account and told reporters that he has never been more concerned about the pandemic than he is now. He cited an Office of National Statistics estimate saying one in 30 people in the British capital now has the virus, and said in some areas, it is closer to one in 20.

In his statement, the mayor cited signs the virus may be out of control. He said the London Ambulance Service is now taking up to 8,000 emergency calls a day, compared to 5,500 on a typical busy day, and there are now 35 percent more people hospitalized with COVID-19 in London than the peak in the spring.

The mayor says he has reached out to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for financial support for Londoners who need to self-isolate and are not able to work.  He is urging residents to stay at home if possible and to wear face masks if they must go out.

A major incident is defined as being “beyond the scope of business-as-usual operations, and is likely to involve serious harm, damage, disruption or risk to human life or welfare, essential services, the environment or national security.” It is an event or situation with a range of serious consequences, which requires special arrangements to be implemented by one or more emergency agency.

Related Stories

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street, in London, Jan. 6, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain’s Johnson Defends Lockdown Decision to Parliament
British office of statistics says one in 50 have had the virus in the last week
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 02:03 PM
Medics help a patient out of an ambulance at the Royal London Hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
European Health Officials Cast Nervous Eye at Britain’s Struggling Hospitals
European health officials anxiously watch pandemic developments in Britain, the epicenter of a mutant coronavirus strain that is overwhelming hospitals there
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Tue, 01/05/2021 - 04:47 PM
Britain in Lockdown as Hospitals Overwhelmed by New COVID Outbreak
00:02:48
Europe
Britain in Lockdown as Hospitals Overwhelmed by New COVID Outbreak
Hospital admissions soar by a third in one week as new coronavirus variant spreads across United Kingdom
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Malawi Bolsters COVID-19 Prevention Measures

A vendor wears a face mask as preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus as he waits for customers inside the Lilongwe…
COVID-19 Pandemic

London Mayor Declares 'Major Incident' Due To COVID-19 Threat

People leave the Charing Cross hospital in London, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Britain’s National Health Service will from next week…
COVID-19 Pandemic

EU Doubles Doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

Health workers prepare doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Naples, Italy, Jan. 8, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Assault on US Capitol Possible COVID-19 Superspreader Event, Experts Say

Pro-Trump protesters storm the U.S. Capitol to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Wuhan COVID Infections 3 times Higher than Official Figure, China Study Says

FILE PHOTO: Exhibition on China's fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Wuhan

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power