COVID-19 Pandemic

Macau's Casino Takings Almost Wiped Out by Pandemic Impact

By AFP
May 01, 2020 04:51 AM
(FILES) This file photo taken on January 30, 2020 shows a general view of Macau city from the observation deck of Macau Tower. …
FILE - This photo taken January 30, 2020, shows a general view of Macau city from the observation deck of Macau Tower.

MACAU - Macau's gaming revenue was virtually wiped out in April as casinos suffered their worst month on record owing to measures put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the tourist-dependent city.

Figures from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau showed gross gaming revenue of $95 million last month -- a drop of 97 percent from the $3 billion raked in during the same period last year.

The former Portuguese colony shuttered all its casinos for two weeks in February as the virus burst out of central China, but while they have since reopened, anti-virus measures still mean mainland visitors cannot enter the city, leaving casino tables devoid of gamblers.

Some of the big operators are hemorrhaging millions a day in operation costs.

But unlike many global businesses taking a hit during the global crisis, Macau's major casinos are well positioned to weather the current maelstrom as they sit on huge piles of cash from the boom times.

And unlike many Las Vegas operators, they do not have sizeable debt piles.

In a client note from early April, JPMorgan Chase analyst DS Kim said operators "have ample liquidity to survive this unprecedented period of 'near-zero revenue' for over a year," Bloomberg News reported.

Galaxy Entertainment, for example, ended 2019 with $6.8 billion in cash reserves.

But the colossal drop will hit Macau's government hard as it draws as much as 80 percent of its revenue from the gaming sector.

Many analysts expect Macau's fortunes to rebound in early summer if travel restrictions are lifted and share prices have risen from their near-four-year low back in March.

The gambling hub made impressive strides against the coronavirus outbreak and has not discovered any new cases for the past 20 days.

Neighboring Hong Kong has also not reported a new case for the five days. 

Related Stories

A clown wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, attends a protest in Mexico…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Mexico City Street Performers Request Government Help Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus restrictions sidelining their livelihoods
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 23:50
President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during a event about protecting seniors, in the East Room of the White…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Trump Contradicts US Intelligence; Says COVID-19 Came From Chinese Lab
Earlier Thursday intelligence officials said virus was not engineered
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 22:51
A woman opens her mouth for the heath worker to collect a sample for coronavirus testing during the screening and testing…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Voices From Africa: The Challenges of Covering COVID-19
Three journalists recount their experiences reporting on the coronavirus pandemic in Africa
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 16:45
A doctor of International Medical Corps (IMC) is disinfected at the isolation ward of Ministry of Health Infectious Disease…
COVID-19 Pandemic
UNHCR: COVID-19 Could Affect Millions in South Sudan
South Sudan could face potentially devastating consequences if the COVID-19 pandemic takes root and spreads uncontrollably throughout the country: UNHCR 
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 14:55
AFP logo
By
AFP

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Chief: ‘Tragedy’ that World Lacks Coordinated Approach Against COVID-19

Visitors wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus walk through the Forbidden City in Beijing, Friday, May 1,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Well-known Mexican Protest Singer, 85, Dies of COVID-19 Complications

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 16, 2019 Mexican singer-songwriter Oscar Chavez performs during the first day of the …
COVID-19 Pandemic

Macau's Casino Takings Almost Wiped Out by Pandemic Impact

(FILES) This file photo taken on January 30, 2020 shows a general view of Macau city from the observation deck of Macau Tower. …
COVID-19 Pandemic

Argentinians Protest After Inmates Released to Curb Coronavirus Spread

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Buenos Aires
COVID-19 Pandemic

Yes, Really: Japan Aquarium Seeks Folks to FaceTime With Eels

Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering, speaks about group FaceTime during an announcement of…