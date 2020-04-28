COVID-19 Pandemic

Madagascar Citizens Found Not Wearing Masks Forced to Clean Streets

By VOA News
April 28, 2020 02:48 PM
Locals have their bottles filled with a herbal extract believed to protect from COVID-19, in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Thursday, April 23, 2020, as school re-opened after being closed for a month due the coronavirus.
FILE - Locals, some wearing masks, have their bottles filled with a herbal extract they believe will protect them from COVID-19, in Antananarivo, Madagascar, April 23, 2020.

Police in Madagascar’s capital, Antananarivo, are enforcing new rules requiring citizens to wear coronavirus masks outside their homes by forcing violators to clean city streets.

The new rule went into effect Monday, and citizens who were caught ignoring it could be seen in the city sweeping streets and picking up garbage.

President Andry Rajoelina has made it compulsory to wear face coverings outdoors in the capital and other major cities as a condition for the gradual lifting of lockdown measures in those areas.

Authorities had warned citizens that those leaving the house without masks would face community service. 

Gen. Elak Olivier Andriakaja, leader of the anti-coronavirus operations, told Madagascar television that 70% of the people out and about in the capital obeyed the rule.

He said the government had made efforts to raise awareness of the new rules before the sanctions took effect, so he saw no problem with enforcing them. 

Police told the French news agency AFP that about 500 people were penalized on Monday for violating the rule, with 25 sentenced on the spot to sweep the streets.

As of Tuesday, the Indian Ocean island-nation has detected 128 cases of COVID-19. No fatalities have been recorded so far and 75 patients have recovered.

 

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Madagascar Citizens Found Not Wearing Masks Forced to Clean Streets

Locals have their bottles filled with a herbal extract believed to protect from COVID-19, in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Thursday, April 23, 2020, as school re-opened after being closed for a month due the coronavirus.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Economic Sanctions Threaten Mass Hunger During COVID-19, Rights Group Says

A large refugee camp on the Syrian side of the border with Turkey, near the town of Atma, in Idlib province, Syria, April 19, 2020.
The Americas

El Salvador Leader Fights Crime and Virus, Amid Criticism

The President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele speaks at a conference on the 2019 Forecast on Latin America and the Caribbean on…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US House Members Will Not Return to Washington Next Week

Light illuminates the U.S. Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 16, 2020. With an urgency unseen since the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Drones  Spread Word About COVID-19 in Rural South Africa   