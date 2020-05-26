COVID-19 Pandemic

Madagascar Deploys Troops, Doctors to City After Spike in COVID-19 Cases 

By VOA News
May 26, 2020 07:27 AM
People walk in the streets of the Isotry district of Madagascar capital Antananarivo on May 16, 2020 where 16 people have been…
FILE - People walk in the streets of the Isotry district of Madagascar capital Antananarivo on May 16, 2020.

Madagascar is sending soldiers and doctors to the city of Toamasina in an effort to contain a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country’s second largest city. 

Madagascar has confirmed 122 new cases since last Thursday.  

The more than 100 soldiers sent to Toamasina are charged with keeping the peace and enforcing requirements for wearing masks and social distancing. 

Map of Toamasina Madagascar

A spokeswoman for the anti-COVID 19 operational command center said doctors will investigate whether recent deaths on the Indian Ocean Island are due to the coronavirus or another disease. 

The French News Agency (AFP) said some witness accounts revealed that bodies have turned up in the streets of Toamasina, with the cause of the deaths not known.

AFP says Madagascar Communication Minister Lalatiana Rakotondrazafy denied bodies were in the streets anywhere in the country and that reinforcements were sent to Toamasina due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. 

Madagascar has confirmed 527 cases of coronavirus and two deaths. 

 

 

 

